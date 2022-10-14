Software engineers are welcome to apply for internships at Netflix for the summer of 2023 and is open to those who love working with the newest technologies in a fast-paced, flexible environment, learning how to build scalable, robust systems, and who are enthusiastic about the possibility of having a significant impact on software which more than 221 million people use and love.

Eligibility and Requirements

Current students pursuing a BS/BA or MS/MA in a technical field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Math, or Statistics and expected to graduate in December 2023 or Spring/Summer 2024

Have coursework or experience with data structures, algorithms, and debugging (it’s a plus if you’ve taken at least one of the following courses: Distributed Systems, Web Development, Mobile Development, Network or Application Security, Machine Learning or AI).

Proficient in at least one of the following programming languages: C, Java, Kotlin, C++, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Ruby, Go, or Rust, or be fluent in another modern programming language that is not listed.

Candidates with little to no work experience

Excited to learn new solutions and willing to break things in order to do so

Capable of working independently and not afraid to ask for input from coworkers

Excited to work well in a collaborative environment

A clear communicator

Passionate about Netflix’s mission to entertain the world and believe you can do it.

What could you learn?

Creating applications that elegantly address complex business problems Process for designing and constructing scalable systems

Writing of high-caliber, efficient, and industry-standard code

Collaborating closely with business stakeholders in a hectic setting

Be encouraged to learn a language that Netflix uses more frequently

Creating user interfaces that are simple to use, entertaining, and reveal business insights for its partners

You are encouraged to apply even if you don’t completely meet the requirements and your experience doesn’t perfectly match every requirement in the job description because you might be the ideal candidate for this or other roles.

About Netflix

With more than 221 million paid subscribers in more than 190 countries, Netflix is the most popular streaming entertainment service in the world. Members can access TV shows, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games in a variety of genres and languages. Members have unlimited access to their favorite content and can watch as much as they want, whenever they want, on any screen that is connected to the internet.

In addition, Netflix is an inclusive company that values diversity, understanding that teams with a diverse range of perspectives perform better. The company does not discriminate on the basis of age, marital status, veteran status, race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or any other status.

