The federal government has ordered the reopening of the Obajana cement plant shut down by the Kogi State Assembly last week.

The order was part of decisions arrived at, during Friday’s National Security Council meeting held in Abuja.

The council also advised that all that issues in contention be resolved legally adding that the government’s commitment to providing employment was not negotiable.

The Kogi Assembly last week ordered the closure of the Obajana Cement plant owned by the Dangote Group until the issue surrounding ownership of the cement plant was resolved.

The state government had claimed that available documents showed that the plant belonged to it, a claim refuted by the Dangote industries which claimed that the Kogi State Government had no stake whatsoever in the plant adding that the Kogi state government was not entitled to any dividend in the company.

News continues after this ad