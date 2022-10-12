The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command has uncovered a huge dump site used in storing stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products in Agbada Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This appears to be one of the latest discoveries in the Federal Government’s fight against oil theft, illegal refineries, and pipeline vandals in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The 10 plots fenced dump site which has 170 surface industrial tanks of 1,000 liters each and 2 metal storage tanks of about 5,500 capacity is less than 2 kilometers from the Agbada flow Station operated by Heirs Oil and Gas.

Confirming the discovery, the Commandant of NSCDC, Rivers State Command, Michael Ogar, who led officers of the command and journalists to the dump site, says the premises was uncovered by the Command’s Antivandal unit following credible intelligence.

4 persons working at the dump site including the gatekeeper and supervisor were arrested.

Dumpsite close to crude oil flow station

Ogar expressed concern over the proximity of the dump site to the Agbada Flow Station, saying a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the illegal business.

He announced the takeover of the premises by officers of the command, noting that it will remain sealed until the conclusion of investigation to unravel the owner of the dump site.

The NSCDC State Commandant also reiterated that any building or site where illegal oil bunkering activities are discovered would be sealed by the Corps and subsequently forfeited to the federal government.

Some of the suspects arrested at the dump site, however, denied any involvement in crude oil theft, saying they are carrying out genuine business on the site.

What you should know

In a related development, recall that a few days ago, Ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo, in collaboration with other security agents announced the discovery of 58 illegal oil points on the waterways of Delta and Bayelsa states.

Also, the Senate Committee on Crude Oil Theft had recently visited the Agbada Flow Station as part of its field investigation into the menace in the Niger Delta.

During the visit, the Vice President, of Heirs Oil, and Gas, Bola Bode told the Committee that the 55,000 barrels per day capacity production facility has not produced a single barrel since May this year and blamed the development on oil theft and pipeline vandalism.