It might be a good opportunity to stock up on your preferred cryptocurrency now that the market is deeply undervalued. Most cryptocurrencies are trading at their lows, and there isn’t much of a decline to cover; therefore, there is less chance of losing money.

Buying these tokens can also be done by spreading out the investment over months to reduce the overall purchase price, using a technique known as dollar-cost averaging.

Big Eyes Coin is now in a presale phase, and the token sells for a fraction of its value. This will leave room for profit once the coin is officially released.

Here we look at three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a solid finish to the year: ApeCoin (APE), Decentraland (MANA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Apecoin (APE)

Yuga Labs launched their ApeCoin (APE) cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. ApeCoin is considered a gaming token because Yuga Labs intends for it to serve as both a governance and utility token for the game they are currently developing. Yuga Labs is the parent company of several of the most successful NFT collections, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and others.

The Metaverse is an excellent platform for online gaming, but it also has many other applications. Due to the rapid expansion of blockchain gaming and its aspirations to rival traditional gaming, APE is a promising token.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum-based virtual world driven by augmented reality and virtual reality technology. This technology makes it possible for users to have more immersive social interactions. LANDS are the individual pieces of real estate that make up the virtual reality known as Decentraland.

The decision of what to do with the LANDS lies solely in the hands of their respective owners. It is possible to sell it at a higher price in the future if it is put to productive use in the meantime. These LANDS have numerous potential applications, including creating a virtual museum and a new game universe.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by cats. It’s reasonable to assume that BIG will experience the same rapid expansion that other projects built on Ethereum have had. Some new crypto projects aren’t doing well in the present market. The high trading volume that Ethereum (ETH) offers new ICOs is something Big Eyes Coin would like to replicate.

Big Eyes Coin hopes that the prosperity of DeFi would help its community recover from the devastating effects of the Terra-Luna collapse. Meme coins constitute a significant source of market liquidity and might stimulate the market in 2021, much like Dogecoin(DOGE) did in 2018. The DAO approach by Big Eyes Coin will give its community holders a more significant say in the coin’s future by allowing them to vote on significant changes.

In an effort to maintain its momentum and strengthen the bonds within its user base, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be holding several community activities. Big Eyes Coin plans to overtake and replace meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The presale for Big Eyes Coin will end soon. Before the coin’s market value skyrockets, join the presale here.

