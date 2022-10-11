Kalabash, a new entrant into the rapidly expanding BNPL fintech space, has unveiled Pay Small Small™, a product that allows all passengers to enjoy great travel deals and prices by paying as little as 25% of the total cost as a down payment to lock in travel fares and splitting the rest into convenient installments. Kalabash’s Pay Small Small™ product aims to alleviate traveler burdens by allowing them to lock in more affordable ticket prices and pay the remainder installments.

Targeted at travelers and intending travelers, Pay Small Small is a flexible travel payment plan that allows customers to lock down great travel deals. Its installment options allow customers to plan their travel from 24 hours to 6 months in advance. Customers who book ahead of time can take advantage of lower fares. Checkout is simple, and no credit checks are required because all customers have access to the payment plan.

Kalabash’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladi Ojuri stated that “Kalabash is positioned to transform businesses across Africa and drive growth within the travel sector by making customer acquisition faster, more affordable, and more efficient.” It will be supported by best practices for security and compliance, making transactions less vulnerable to fraud, errors, and other risks.“

According to Ojuri, “With the current economy, we believe that our Pay Small Small for Travel product will add value to Air Peace and Nigerians in general.” We have a track record of assisting customers in meeting their travel obligations without breaking the bank.

Kalabash’s Pay Small Small is currently available on www.wakanow.com , Africa’s leading full-service online travel agency, and now www.airpeace.com , Nigeria’s flag carrier and largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa.

About Kalabash

Kalabash is a financial technology services firm focused on developing innovative payment solutions across multiple sectors.

Our Flagship Product – Pay Small Small™ (PSS) is designed to help customers overcome travel cost uncertainty by locking down current cost with as little as 25% while the balance is paid in convenient installments before travel.

Benefits of Pay Small Small™ (PSS)

No Credit Checks – no profiling, no credit checks, everyone is eligible.

Access to Early Bird rates – Plan your trip, buy your ticket early and get access to cheaper prices.

Flexible Repayment plans – Choose a repayment plan that works for you

No Collateral Needed – We are not going to ask for any collateral.

To learn more, please visit: www.kalabash54.com