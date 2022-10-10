Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that the agency made a seizure of N1,040,000,000 worth of tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Mr. Babafemi made this known on Sunday in a statement. He noted that the agency on Friday intercepted 225 mg and 250 mg of 2,465,000 tablets of tramadol which weighed 2,356kg.

He said the tramadol was concealed in 52 cartons of substances stashed in a brand called tamral and 45 cartons branded as tramaking.

What Mr. Babafemi is saying

According to Mr. Babafemi, the tramadol was intercepted as a result of an intelligence report received by the agency on the arrival of the consignments concealed as drugs.

He said “Following credible intelligence, the agency had shown interest in the consignment of 52 cartons that came into Nigeria from Karachi, Pakistan, with six different airway bills via an Ethiopian Airline flight, comprising seven cartons of 250mg of a brand called tamral and 45 cartons of 225mg, branded as tramaking.

“Soon after its arrival at the Lagos airport, the NDLEA called for a joint examination of the consignment with other stakeholders and after its information was confirmed by all, the 52 cartons of the seized substance, which are above the recommended threshold for medical use and banned in the country, were moved to the agency’s facility.

“In the same vein, another bid to export through the airport 15 parcels of cannabis and 600 grams of tramadol 225mg concealed in a sack of crayfish to Dubai, UAE, was equally thwarted by operatives who seized the consignment and subsequently arrested a freight agent, Osahor Alex Ekwueme, who presented it for export.

“Weeks after NDLEA operatives intercepted 5.20kgs of cannabis concealed in kegs of palm oil going to Dubai at the NAHCO export shed of the airport, the brains behind the consignment, Ifeanyi Egbuwaohia, has been arrested in the Igando area of Lagos. Though Ifeanyi works as a technician at Computer Village, Ikeja, beneath his known business, he also works with a drug network in Dubai, where he sends illicit drugs for distribution. A few hours after his arrest, another consignment of 2.60kgs of the same substance sent by him for export to Dubai was also intercepted by operatives at the airport.

“Another consignment of 1.30kgs of cannabis concealed in reconstructed engine blocks going to Dubai has also been seized at the SAHCO export shed while two persons: Olatunji Kehinde Temiola and Osemojoye Femi Sunday, have been arrested in connection to the bid.” Part of the statement reads.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had previously reported that the agency uncovered a mansion storing N8.8billion worth of tramadol in Lekki, Lagos State, belonging to a drug baron.

According to NDLEA, the billionaire drug baron who had been on their watchlist was already in custody. He added that the drugs were stashed in 225mg tramadol pills.