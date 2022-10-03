The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a mansion storing N8.8billion worth of tramadol in Lekki, Lagos State, belonging to a drug baron.

This was revealed by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesman, in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Babafemi noted that the billionaire drug baron who has been on the NDLEA watchlist is already in custody. He added that the drugs were stashed in 225mg tramadol pills.

What NDLEA is saying

According to NDLEA, the mansion, which is located in a residential estate, belongs to Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, the chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd.

The statement reads “No less than thirteen million, four hundred and fifty-one thousand, four hundred and sixty-six (13,451,466) pills of Tramadol 225mg worth eight billion eight hundred and sixty million Naira (N8,860,000,000) in street value have been recovered by operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, from one of the mansions of a billionaire drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, in the highbrow residential estate, Victoria Garden City, Lekki area of Lagos.

“The arrest of Ugochukwu, who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd is coming barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Emeka Nzewi, who was arrested on Saturday, 30th July along with a chemist, Sunday Ukah, who cooked the illicit drug for him.

“At least 258.74 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and various precursor chemicals used for the production of the toxic drug were recovered from Nzewi’s home during his arrest.

“Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday 30th September stormed the Plot A45 Road 2 home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin. A search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13,451,466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house the same day.

“Before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has been on the Agency’s watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

“Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and another as his office. Five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two SUVs including a bullet-proof jeep have been successfully removed to the Agency’s facility.”