Flood from the River Niger has overflowed onto the Lokoja-Abuja road, submerging houses and farmland and causing many to flee from their houses as they seek safety.

The floods, as witnessed by many, have led to gridlock and delayed journeys for travellers plying the route.

Nigerians are concerned about affected parties and businesses due to the flood, hence, they are calling on the government to find a solution before more damage occurs.

Meanwhile, Kogi State Government, in a statement, has advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

What the government is saying

Reacting to the issue of the flood, Engr Jimoh Kajogbola, the federal controller of works in Kogi State gave a warning statement for motorists and travellers to opt for alternative routes.

He said, “Due to the flooding in the country, River Niger has overflowed the Lokoja-Abuja dual carriageway at Koton-Karfe and rendered it dangerous to road users.

“Abuja-bound motorists from the South-West are advised to pass through the Ilorin-Mokwa-Bida road, while motorists from the East and South-South are advised to pass through Makurdi-Lafia road.”

He also urged that alternative routes should be followed for motorists plying the South-South, South-East and South-West bound motorists from the Northern parts of the country.

He said that the Abuja-Lafia-Makurdi-Otukpa road or Abuja-Bida-Mokwa-Jebba road should be considered for now until the water subsides at Koton-Karfe.

How Nigerians are reacting

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, @ShehuSani on tweeter noted, “The tragic flood in Kogi state attracted no visit from the highest level of government in Abuja. The ruling party and the opposition will be in Lokoja for the campaign soon.

@ifedapodaniel said, “The water is being released from the Niger Republic! I haven’t still understood why the Nigerian government will allow Niger to release excess water from their dam into Nigeria thereby causing havoc in Lokoja”

@MansurUmarAbub1 wrote, “If not released, it might overfill the dam reservoirs which might later explode and cause more damage”

@chris_onah said, “The Lokoja bridge is terribly flooded resulting in very heavy traffic gridlock. This has resulted in massive fuel scarcity in Abuja and environs as fuel tankers have been stuck in Lokoja for over one week.”

@Black_Messiah1 noted, “Very terrible things are happening in Kogi State. Flood is ravaging through Kogi State. Especially Lokoja. Half of that State is about to be submerged in flood water, but it doesn’t even make the news, which is worrying.. Seems Kogi State isn’t part of this country.”

@OgunsinaIbukun tweeted, “In case no one is talking about it. Please be informed that Lokoja – Abuja Bridge is flooded with water. Vehicles cannot pass, there is an unending gridlock raging for more than 12 hours now. To cross the bridge, you MUST use a motorcycle.”

@Kaku1094 said, “Avoid Lokoja-Abuja road at all costs. You go first to start with car then climb bike, trek 1km then enter boat.”

