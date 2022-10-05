The Xiaomi Corporation announced yesterday that it was expanding its range of flagship devices with the launch of the Xiaomi 12T Pro in Nigeria on 4th October. Powered by a suite of technological innovations, Xiaomi 12T Pro features Xiaomi’s latest imaging system for those seeking enhanced performance and creative ways to produce content.

Flagship imaging systems offer images with rich details

Xiaomi 12T Pro flagship features pro-grade cameras that offer users an exceptional smartphone photography experience. Featuring a pro-grade 200MP imaging system backed by ground-breaking hardware and Xiaomi’s own advanced AI algorithms, Xiaomi 12T Pro delivers superb imagery with high clarity, strong night photography, and quick focusing. These together with a variety of other optimizations allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus.

The camera also features in-sensor 2x zoom that can utilize the capabilities of the large 1/1.22″ sensor size to take ideal portraits. With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution.

Mega performance to power ultimate experience

Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with the best Snapdragon processor with leading 4nm TSMC manufacturing process, which significantly enhances the performance of CPU and GPU by 16.7% and 11% respectively compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and reduces power consumption of each by 33% and 30%.1 Equipped with a heat dissipation system comprised of a vapor chamber 65% larger with 125% higher thermal material coverage than Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro also provides a smooth user experience and great power efficiency without worrying about overheating.

Mega battery to extend your favorite moments

Xiaomi 12T Pro offers incredible battery life, even amongst Xiaomi flagships, plus exceptionally fast charging. It has a large 5,000mAh battery and features 120W HyperCharge, which can be charged to 100% in as quickly as 19 minutes, and is ready for up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time. Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users’ day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi’s long-lasting battery and supercharging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Stunning display meets stunning design

A mega viewing experience is a given with Xiaomi 12T Pro’s 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display. With 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colors, it’s perfectly designed to balance clarity, colorful details, and power efficiency. The display is also enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate based on content viewed. Meanwhile, for all users who interact with their phones for prolonged periods. Finally, the Adaptive Reading mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve eye comfort.

Xiaomi 12T Pro is accented with an iconic premium design element. The curve frosted back ensures reduced fingerprints on the back panel, along with a compact in-hand feel. Front and back, top to bottom, this is a complete flagship design language offered in 3 stunning colors: Black, Silver, and Blue.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi 12T Pro is available for sale starting from 4th Oct via Xiaomi authorized store. And it comes in the storage of 12GB+256GB in Nigeria with a recommended retail price of N463,000.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Quick Specs