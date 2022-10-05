Last year, Google held its first Google for Africa 2021 where the company announced its plan to boost Africa’s digital transformation by investing $1 billion over 5 years. The plan is to support a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups.

The investment focuses on enabling fast, affordable internet access for more Africans, building helpful products; supporting entrepreneurship and small business; and helping nonprofits to improve lives across Africa.

Join today if you have registered for the second virtual Google for Africa 2022 event as the company shares how it is delivering on that commitment and how they are building the future together.

Classes will start from October 6th – 7th.

Here’s a reminder of the lineup of classes:

1. YouTube Masterclass

Getting started on YouTube Shorts

6 Oct

10:00 – 11:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Content creators

Learn more about YouTube Shorts, from features available to creators to handy tips and tricks, to creator testimonials, and how to sign up to join the YouTube Shorts community.

2. Small & Medium Businesses Masterclass

Learn how to use digital tools to bring your business value to life

6 Oct

11:00 – 12:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Founders and executives of small & medium businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs

Learn about the importance of having a strong value proposition, how to identify and meet the needs of your target market, and tools to help you bring your value proposition to life, digitally.



3. Google Ads Masterclass

Advertising with the Full-Funnel Approach

6 Oct

12:00 – 13:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Businesses and advertising agencies

Learn how to use customer-led insights to successfully address shifting behavior, using the full-funnel approach.



4. Google Cloud Masterclass 1

Introduction to Google Cloud Platform

6 Oct

13:00 – 14:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Current and prospective Google Cloud partners

Learn more about getting started with the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), its offerings, and how GCP can help you to accelerate digital transformation and maximize value for your business.



5. Google Cloud Masterclass 2

Digital Transformation with Google Cloud

6 Oct

14:00 – 15:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Current and prospective customers, partners, developer ecosystem

Learn more about how your organization can drive complete transformation by inventing new ways to meet your objectives using the Cloud.



6. Google Cloud Masterclass 3

Big Data, AI, and Machine Learning

6 Oct

15:00 – 16:00 GMT+1

Target audience: IT executives, technical practitioners

Learn more about big data and AI services designed to help transform your business and user experiences into meaningful insights.



7. Google for Nonprofits Masterclass

Introduction to Google for Nonprofits

7 Oct

10:00 – 11:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Nonprofit founders and executives

Learn more about Google for Nonprofits and solutions to the most common nonprofit challenges.



8. Careers

The path to Google

7 Oct

11:00 – 12:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Tech and non-tech talent looking to work at Google

Learn more about the hiring process at Google and get some insights into what it’s really like to work in a Google office!



9. AI for Social Good Masterclass

Bringing the Benefits of AI to Everyone

7 Oct

12:00 – 13:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Academic, industry, aspiring, and independent researchers

Learn more about how Google is using AI and machine learning research for social good in Accra, Ghana.



10. Accessibility and Inclusion Masterclass

Building Inclusive Products

7 Oct

13:00 – 14:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Developers and organizations interested in building inclusive products

Learn more about the importance of accessibility and inclusion when developing products, and explore some of Google’s accessibility features such as captioning, dictation, and transcription.



11. Google Cloud Masterclass 4

How to Become a Google Cloud Partner

7 Oct

14:00 – 15:00 GMT+1

Target audience: Current and prospective Google Cloud partners

Learn about the Google Cloud partner ecosystem, benefits, levels, authorisation, certifications, and much more.



12. Google Cloud Masterclass 5

Application Modernisation

7 Oct

15:00 – 16:00 GMT+1

Target audience: IT executives and technical practitioners

Learn about the application modernization platform, how to develop applications with the Google Cloud Platform, and how to set up and configure cloud environments.



13. Google Cloud Masterclass 6

Infrastructure Modernisation

7 Oct

16:00 – 17:00 GMT+1

Target audience: IT executives and technical practitioners

Learn about Cloud building blocks, from Compute Engine, data storage, and databases, and how to choose between the options that Google Cloud has to offer.

Keynote speakers and topics

Keynote speakers and topics – October 4th, 2022

10:00 – 10:50 GMT+1

Google for Africa Keynote

Join us to learn how we are delivering on the $1B investment commitment and building the future together.

Opening: Google’s $1B investment in Africa

Nitin Gajria – Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google

Keynote: Building the future together

James Manyika – Senior Vice President, Technology and Society, Google

Helpful partnerships for digital transformation

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – Vice President, Republic of Ghana

Digital transformation with Google Cloud

Niral Patel – Director, Google Cloud, Africa

The role of the private sector in Africa’s digital future

Phillemon Mapulane – Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa

Building for Africa with Africa

Agnes Gathaiya – Country Director, Kenya, Google

Investing in Africa’s talent

Ola Fadipe – Senior Director, People Operations, Google

Closing remarks

Diana Layfield – Vice President of International Search and Growth, Google