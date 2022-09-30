The Lagos State Government has announced the suspension of all activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state with immediate effect.

The decision by the state government followed the fracas that occurred between warring factions of the association 2 days ago at Iyana-Iba and Lagos Island.

This was made known in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed that the decision was necessary after some pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island on Wednesday.

Giwa said the move was aimed at fulfilling one of the state government’s cardinal objectives under the T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda.

The acronym, T.H.E.M.E.S, refers to the six pillars of the State’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance.

State Government constitutes Caretaker Committee

Giwa also said that the state government has constituted a 35-man caretaker committee to take activities of the Union henceforth.

The Committee is headed by Hon. Sulaiman Adeshina Raji with Bamgbose Oluseyi as Deputy Chairman.

The members of the Committee include; Sunday Aransiola, Sulaiman Onabanjo, Azeez Abdulrahman, Isiaka Seriki, Victor Ifemenam, Kareem Babatunde, Amusan Abdulrahman, Teslim Adeshina, Sulaiman Surajudeen, and Fatai Rauf.

Others are; Sunday Banjo, Segun Omole, Thomas Akinkayode, Taiwo Lasisi, Gbenga Kashimawo, Samson Ajala, Taiwo Daodu, Sule Aliu, Ahmed Musa and Oladipupo Ibrahim, Adewale Adeniyi, Olatunji Durojaiye, Wasiu Olanrewaju, Taofeek Onileola, Yusuf Afolabi, Bode Ogungbade, Alh. A.A. Ussaini, Saliu Usman, Saheed Badru, Kolawole Yusuf, Kayode Thomas, Idowu Oyewole, and Salami Babatunde Ope are to also join them.

Giwa reiterated that suspension becomes necessary to prevent further acts of violence in the State, stressing that men of the Lagos State Police Command will be deployed across the State to enforce the suspension and ensure the safety of lives and properties.

He revealed that the State had met with some representatives of the RTEAN on Wednesday following a protest by some members of the Union demanding the removal of their National President.

He added that the Government had assured the RTEAN members of a total investigation into the allegations leveled against the National President with a promise to resolve all lingering issues.

What you should know

Recall that on Wednesday, there were reports of clashes involving factions of RTEAN over the control and right for the sale of tickets and collection of tolls from commercial buses at Ojo Park and its environs.

Following the power tussle, some union members were calling for the removal of the national president of the association over park tickets and levies.

The Lagos State Government in an immediate response said it is investigating the clash between the warring factions of the association, warning protesting members demanding the removal of the National President of the Association, not to disturb the peace prevailing in the State.