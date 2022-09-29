Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not present at the signing of the 2023 election peace pact.

The signing of the pact is organized by the National Peace Committee (NPC), chaired by Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former military Head of State,

Mr Tinubu who is currently in the United Kingdom is being represented on Thursday by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

What you should know

The presidential candidates are supposed to sign two accords of which the one signed today is to ensure a rancor-free and fair campaign and the second one slated to be signed in January is to accept the outcome of the election results.

Though Mr. Tinubu was absent, other political parties were physically present for the signing of the peace pact.

With the total number of incidences of election violence in Nigeria, the Signing of the Peace Pact is aimed at maintaining peace ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, in 2015, a total of 61 incidents of election violence in 22 states killed 58 people in different parts of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Yesterday, political parties officially kicked off campaigns for the presidential and national assembly elections in line with INEC’s timetable.

