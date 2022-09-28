Olaolu Martins, a co-founder and executive director of Bukka Hut and a specialist in investment banking, has passed away.

Bukka Hut confirmed this in a message to its customers on social media. Mr. Olaolu Martins is reported to have died in his home on the evening of Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to announce the demise of one of our directors and co-owners – Mr. Olaolu Martins who was until his death, a key contributor and strong pillar to our business from inception to date. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in perfect peace”, the statement read.

Martins began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999. He is a Chartered Stockbroker and a Chartered Accountant with 12 years of expertise in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management, and pension fund management.

The late Mr. Martins was a respected investment banker and a stockbroker.

Bukka Hut is a fast-food restaurant brand that specialises in Nigerian cuisine. It was founded in 2011. They provide a huge selection of dishes.