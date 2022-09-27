The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the collapse of the national grid on Monday morning, blaming it on drop in system frequency.

The TCN disclosed that it has restored the national grid in a statement on Monday evening.

They also announced that a full scale investigation is being conducted.

What they said:

They disclosed that they wished to inform the public that the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 10.51am yesterday, 26th September 2022.

“The incident was a result of sudden drop in system frequency, which created system instability.

“The restoration of the affected part of the grid commenced immediately at 11.55am with Osogbo/Ihovbor back to the grid, followed by Jebba/Osogbo, Kainji/Jebba, Benin/Onisha, Shiroro/Kaduna, Shiroro/Katampe, and Alaoji/Ikot-Ekpene. Others are Lokoja/Gwagwalada, Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene, Benin/Omotosho, Oke-Aro/Ikeja West Egbin/Oke-Aro and Kaduna/Kano.

They added that The National Control Centre (NCC) said a full-scale investigation is being conducted to establish and ascertain the cause of the partial disturbance as this unwholesome event has resulted in aggregated generation loss.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported about the grid collapse on Monday morning. A text from Ikeja Electric to its customers confirmed a system collapse as they assured customers that they will restore once the grid is back up.

The notice from Ikeja Electric read:

‘’The current supply interruption is as a result of total collapse of the national grid today, which has led to outage across all Ikeja Electric network. Please be assured that your supply will be restored as soon as supply is restored to the national grid. Apologies for the inconvenience we must have caused you.’’

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) also informed its customers of a collapse of the grid.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse that occurred at 10:51 am today, 26th September 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo State. We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.