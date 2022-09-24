The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index declined by 0.91% in the week ended 23rd September 2022. This is following the 0.44% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.91% from 49,475.42 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,026.62 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.445 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 1.63% and a year-to-date gain of 14.77%.

Equity market performance

A total of 562.856 million shares valued at N9.438 billion were traded during the week across 16,013 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 719.398 million units of shares valued at N8.004 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 17,444 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 381.958 million shares valued at N4.551 billion traded in 8,627 deals; thereby contributing 67.86% and 48.21% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 59.345 million shares worth N2.480 billion in 1,272 deals, while the Services Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 32.212 million shares worth N95.807 billion in 607 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Zenith Bank Plc, NGX Group Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, accounted for 183.929 million shares worth N3.499 billion in 3,628 deals, contributing 32.68% and 37.07% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 11 indexes finished lower, while 5 indexes appreciated with the exception of NGX ASeM Index, Growth Index and Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

VITAFOAM up + 12.25% to close at N22.45

FIDELITY up + 10.85% to close at N3.78

UNITY BANK up + 10.00% to close at N0.44

ETRANZACT up + 9.97% to close at N3.20

RT BRISCOE up + 9.37% to close at N0.35

TOP LOSERS

ACADEMY PRESS down – 22.73% to close at N1.70

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP down – 13.92% to close at N17.00

CADBURY NIGERIA PLC down – 13.82% to close at N11.85

BUA CEMENT down – 10.39% to close at N47.85

CWG down – 10.00% to close at N0.81

Summary

Seventeen (17) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than thirteen (13) equities in the previous week. Forty-two (42) equities depreciated in price higher than Thirty-nine (39) in the previous week, while ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged lower than one-hundred and four (104) equities recorded in the previous week.