The Hansen Summer Institute on Leadership and International Cooperation is an exciting international program funded by a generous grant from the Fred J. Hansen Foundation. This Program provides a unique University-based leadership experience in international cooperation and will be held in July 2023 over a 3-week period in San Diego, California.

The Programme’s main objective is to establish an international community of young scholars who will use their summer experience as a springboard for forming lifelong bonds and gaining a shared understanding of the practical aspects of a more peaceful future.

Fellows receive practical instruction in teamwork, public speaking, negotiation, mediation, and cooperating to solve global issues. Additionally, they learn to actively listen, search for shared interests, and construct pragmatic collaboration bridges. Local excursions to San Diego attractions complement classroom instruction.

In order to hone their own concepts and abilities while learning about the “American Way of Life,” fellows interact with leaders in academia, politics, and business. Students leave San Diego with a “toolbox of leadership skills” that they can use effectively for their upcoming challenges and endeavours. Participants, who come from all over the world, form lifelong friendships and change the course of their futures for the better.

Every year, university students from the United States, developing nations and regions of conflict come together to learn about social entrepreneurship and conflict resolution from experts and one another.

2023 Hansen Leadership Institute

Undergraduates, Graduates and Post Graduates from all over the world with any academic discipline are eligible to apply for the Hansen Summer Institute. It is not an academic program, so there are no restrictions on the academic field.

Country : The United States of America

: The United States of America Location : San Diego, California

: San Diego, California Duration : 3 Weeks (July 1 to July 23 2023)

: 3 Weeks (July 1 to July 23 2023) Financial Coverage : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: January 15 2023 (For International), March 15, 2023 (For U.S. Students)

Benefits

Hansen Summer School United States is a fully-funded exchange programme to the USA and will cover all expenses for the full duration of the Programme.

The expenses include a round trip, international airfare tickets, Student and Exchange Visitor (SEVIS) fee, health insurance for the duration of the Program, full accommodation, full meals for the duration of the Program, transportation to/from the campus to all meetings and activities, program materials and a certificate of participation.

Also, participants will be given exposure and trips to San Diego’s historical attractions and cultural events, including the 4th of July Independence Day parade, a Padres baseball game, and a harbour cruise trip.

Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the Hansen Summer Institute 2023, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

For Non-US Students

Must have completed 2 Years of college/university or a graduate student.

Students must be between the ages of 20- 25.

Must have demonstrated leadership potential outside of the classroom in the community, nation, or region.

Have an academic adviser (Recommendation letter) verify in writing the candidate’s English proficiency (A verification request is automatically sent to your referee with the request for your letter of reference.)

No IELTS, GRE, or TOEFL is required.

Have a valid passport

Preference may be given to those who have never visited the United States.

How to Apply and Deadline

You can find the application portal here

Deadline: The portal will close at 11:30 PM Pacific Time on January 15, 2023 for International Applicants.