The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 47 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.47% to close at 49,190.34 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N88 billion to close at N26.45 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 14.77%. The stock market has advanced by 6,473.9 base points since the start of the year.
The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative at the end of the trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as VITAFOAM led 11 gainers, and 22 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.
On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, NGX Oil & Gas and Industrial indices were down 0.46%, 0.21% and 1.61% respectively while NGX banking and Consumer goods index grew by 0.85 and 0.10%
Market Indices
NGX ASI: 49,026.62 points
Previous ASI: 49,190.34 points
% Day Change: 0.33%
% Y-t-D: 14.77%
Market Cap (N): 26.445 trillion
Volume: 169,182,067
Value (N): 3.19 billion
Deals: 3,206
NGX Top ASI gainers
- VITAFOAM up +6.90% to close at N22.45
- RTBRISCOE up +6.06% to close at N0.35
- ACCESSCORP up + 6.02% to close at N8.80
- CORNERST up +3.70% to close at N0.56
- FIDELITYBK up +3.00% to close at N3.78
NGX Top ASI losers
- CWG down – 10.00% to close at N0.81
- BERGER down – 9.85% to close at N5.95
- ETERNA down – 9.45% to close at N5.75
- SUNUASSUR down – 8.57% to close at N0.32
- CHAMS down – 6.90% to close at N0.27
Top 3 by Volume
- COURTVILLE – 27,679,687
- NGXGROUP – 24,535,709
- ZENITHBANK – 20,832,081
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN – N1,289,759,881.80
- BUACEMENT – N469,785,247.80
- NGXGROUP – N417,392,618.85
