The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 47 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.47% to close at 49,190.34 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N88 billion to close at N26.45 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 14.77%. The stock market has advanced by 6,473.9 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as VITAFOAM led 11 gainers, and 22 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, NGX Oil & Gas and Industrial indices were down 0.46%, 0.21% and 1.61% respectively while NGX banking and Consumer goods index grew by 0.85 and 0.10%

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,026.62 points

Previous ASI: 49,190.34 points

% Day Change: 0.33%

% Y-t-D: 14.77%

Market Cap (N): 26.445 trillion

Volume: 169,182,067

Value (N): 3.19 billion

Deals: 3,206

NGX Top ASI gainers

VITAFOAM up +6.90% to close at N 22.45

RTBRISCOE up +6.06% to close at N0.35

ACCESSCORP up + 6.02% to close at N8.80

CORNERST up +3.70% to close at N0.56

FIDELITYBK up +3.00% to close at N3.78

NGX Top ASI losers

CWG down – 10.00% to close at N0.81

BERGER down – 9.85% to close at N5.95

ETERNA down – 9.45% to close at N5.75

SUNUASSUR down – 8.57% to close at N0.32

CHAMS down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

COURTVILLE – 27,679,687

NGXGROUP – 24,535,709

ZENITHBANK – 20,832,081

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N 1,289,759,881.80

BUACEMENT – N 469,785,247.80

NGXGROUP – N 417,392,618.85