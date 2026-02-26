Shares of Jaiz Bank Plc have surged 75.37% month-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange as of pre-market open on 26 February 2026.

The rally has been supported by heavy monthly trading activity, with more than 354 million shares exchanged so far, nearing January’s 373 million.

Quarter-to-date, the stock has climbed over 200%, rising from N4.55 to above N14, putting it on track for its strongest quarter ever.

The surge intensified after the bank released its unaudited FY 2025 results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N31.3 billion, up 28.43% year-on-year.

What the company’s books are saying

In FY2025, Jaiz Bank grew investment income to N52 billion from N44.3 billion in 2024, strengthening overall profitability.

Of the total investment income, Sukuk investments contributed N37.4 billion; interbank placements added N8.1 billion, while trading assets accounted for N6.4 billion.

From financing activities, the bank generated N45.9 billion, up 43.31%, led by murabaha at N33.4 billion and ijara transactions at N10.3 billion.

After a N452 million impairment charge, net income from financing and investing activities rose 27.29% year-on-year to N97.4 billion.

The bank distributed N26.8 billion to equity investment account holders, leaving N70.6 billion as mudarib income.

Total income stood at N74.7 billion, including N3.2 billion in net fees and commissions

With total expenses of N43.3 billion, pre-tax profit settled at N31.3 billion.

Get up to speed

Jaiz Bank’s strongest full-year performance on the Nigerian Exchange remains 2023, when the stock delivered a 133% return to investors, a record it still holds to date.

Since 2022, the bank has closed each year in positive territory, with momentum accelerating in early 2025 on the back of improved earnings.

On 30 December 2024, the bank raised N10.04 billion through a private placement of over 10 billion shares on the Nigerian Exchange, helping it meet Central Bank recapitalisation requirements.

In FY2025, cash and cash equivalents rose to N389.1 billion from N381.1 billion, while total equity stood at N68.3 billion.

What you should know

Jaiz Bank grew total assets by 19.05% to N1.2 trillion, with Sukuk investments forming the largest portion at N489.4 billion.

Total liabilities also increased to N1.2 trillion, rising from N1 trillion in the prior year.

Investors appeared to seize the brief pullback below N8 as a buying opportunity, reinforcing bullish momentum.

After breaking resistance at N8 on the 16th, the shares accelerated sharply, rallying to levels above N14.