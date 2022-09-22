NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, is set to sponsor the 25th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament which will hold between September 24, 2022 and October 1, 2022, at the Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos.

The Nigeria Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in in the country and is organised annually by the Ikoyi Golf Community, Nigeria Association (IGCNA).

The annual event made its debut in 1997 as part of activities to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence, and this year’s edition – which will also commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd anniversary – is expected to add colour as it will see a week of impeccable golf, social networking and entertainment, all in a bid to create a memorable experience for participants as well as the golf community in Nigeria.

The Chairman, IGCNA, Chief Felix Majekodunmi, expressed his absolute confidence in the upcoming event and the tremendous impact it will have on the Ikoyi Golf community. He also took time to commend the efforts of the Organising Committee, Chaired by former Lagos Open Golf Champion, Peter Eben-Spiff, adding that, ”This year’s edition of the Nigeria Cup will be a success as it is already generating significant interest in the golf community.”

Speaking on the forthcoming event, the Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr Phillips Oduoza who himself is a golf enthusiast said, “NOVA is proud to be one of the sponsors of the prestigious tournament,” adding that as part of its wealth management role, the bank will continue to support activities such as golf tournaments that create platforms for High Networth Individuals to interact and explore business partnerships.

News continues after this ad

Oduoza further noted that overtime, the Nigeria Cup has evolved as the premier golf tournament in Nigeria and NOVA is happy to be associated with the event.

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is an investment grade rated merchant bank in Nigeria that offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Financial Intermediation, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Asset and Securities Management, Trade Services, Cash Management, Transaction and Digital Banking.

News continues after this ad