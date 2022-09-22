The Nigerian stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bears drive down the broad market by 47 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.47% to close at 49,190.34 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization dropped by N125 billion to close at N26.53 trillion while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 15.16%. The stock market has advanced by 6,473.90 basis points since the start of the year.
On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas, Consumer Goods, Industrial and Insurance down by 0.20%, 0.36%, 2.30% and 0.32 respectively, while NGX Banking was up by 0.42%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,190.34 points
- Previous ASI: 49,421.91 points
- % Day Change: 0.47%
- % Y-t-D: 15.16%
- Market Cap (N): 26.533 trillion
- Volume: 126,843,083
- Value (N): 1.78 billion
- Deals: 3,117
NGX Top ASI gainers
- TRANSEXPR up +8.70% to close at N0.75
- NEM up +2.67% to close at N5.39
- CUTIX up + 2.50% to close at N2.05
- ACADEMY up +2.41% to close at N1.70
- INTBREW up +2.02% to close at N5.05
NGX Top ASI losers
- CORNERST down – 10.00% to close at N0.54
- MULTIVERSE down – 9.90% to close at N2.82
- CADBURY down – 9.62% to close at N11.75
- BUACEMENT down – 6.18% to close at N50.10
- GUINNESS down – 5.57% to close at N83.00
Top 3 by Volume
- NGXGROUP – 30,754,330
- ZENITHBANK – 24,391,157
- FIDELITYBK – 13,837,031
Top 3 by Value
- FIDELITYBK – N553,540,628.45
- ZENITHBANK – N488,008,068.35
- MTNN – N146,252,407.60
