The Nigerian stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bears drive down the broad market by 47 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.47% to close at 49,190.34 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization dropped by N125 billion to close at N26.53 trillion while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 15.16%. The stock market has advanced by 6,473.90 basis points since the start of the year.

On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas, Consumer Goods, Industrial and Insurance down by 0.20%, 0.36%, 2.30% and 0.32 respectively, while NGX Banking was up by 0.42%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,190.34 points

Previous ASI: 49,421.91 points

% Day Change: 0.47%

% Y-t-D: 15.16%

Market Cap (N): 26.533 trillion

Volume: 126,843,083

Value (N): 1.78 billion

Deals: 3,117

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSEXPR up +8.70% to close at N0.75

NEM up +2.67% to close at N5.39

CUTIX up + 2.50% to close at N2.05

ACADEMY up +2.41% to close at N1.70

INTBREW up +2.02% to close at N5.05

NGX Top ASI losers

CORNERST down – 10.00% to close at N 0.54

MULTIVERSE down – 9.90% to close at N 2.82

CADBURY down – 9.62% to close at N11.75

BUACEMENT down – 6.18% to close at N50.10

GUINNESS down – 5.57% to close at N83.00

Top 3 by Volume

NGXGROUP – 30,754,330

ZENITHBANK – 24,391,157

FIDELITYBK – 13,837,031

Top 3 by Value

FIDELITYBK – N 553,540,628.45

ZENITHBANK – N 488,008,068.35

MTNN – N 146,252,407.60