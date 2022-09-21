Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) is an Exxon Mobil Corporation subsidiary with a long and successful history of operations in Nigeria. The company’s oil and gas production activities constitute one of Nigeria’s largest sources of revenue.

Applications are now open for Graduate Internship (Medical Science) – Nursing.

Locations: Eket & Lagos – Nigeria

About the Program

Recent Nigerian graduates have the chance to obtain this invaluable industrial experience through this program in a top engineering company

You can anticipate using your education and skills in a genuine business context starting on the first day of your internship.

ExxonMobil believes in continuous learning and development where you will be given the opportunity to prove yourself and gain valuable work experience, skills and knowledge through challenging assignments

Participants will also receive on-the-job training, mentoring and coaching by supervisors.

Lastly, an internship with ExxonMobil will show you, participants, an opportunity to have insight and practical experience at Mobil

Eligibility

Applicants to this program must be Nigerians with Degrees in Nursing

Must have graduated with a minimum grade of Second Class, Upper division (2:1)

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC) after 2020 year

Must be self-motivated and energetic with good leadership, teamwork, analytical and communication skills.

Must have Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ACLS) certification and current Practicing Nursing license.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should Click here to apply online

Application Instruction

To start your application, click ‘Apply’. Your application is complete only when you receive a confirmation email.

Ensure to upload the following documents:

A cover letter indicating your internship availability period

An updated resume

Academic transcript showing your CGPA

Degree certificate showing class of degree and date of graduation

NYSC Discharge/Exemption certificate

Valid government-issued means of Identification bearing a clear picture of your face (e.g. International passport data page, Voters card, National identity card, Driver’s license ).

Please be aware that ExxonMobil’s job advert will not require payment of any kind.

