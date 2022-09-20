Most recent upsides in the crypto market are aiding the price of XRP which is currently under intense pressure to break above 40 cents.

Ripple Labs recently asked the court for summary judgment, which is when a party asks the court to resolve the dispute without holding a full trial.

The business is moving to settle its legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to prominent XRP supporter and attorney, John Deaton.

General counsel for Ripple, Stuart Alderoty stated, “My hot take is that after two years of litigation, the SEC is still unable to identify any contract for investment (as required by statute) and is unable to pass even the most basic Howey test requirements. All other information is noise. The SEC was only given authority over securities by Congress.”

What you should know

Early on Tuesday, XRP was up 11% on the day and trading at $0.38 on the FTX exchange. Since February 7, it was the biggest percentage gain in a single day.

As a result of the upward movement, XRP’s market cap increased to $18.78541B, or 2.00% of the overall market cap of cryptocurrencies. Market capitalization for XRP peaked at $83.44071B.

The seventh most valuable crypto fluctuated between $0.37371 and $0.38978 over the past day.

XRP’s value increased this past week, rising by 6.41%. As of the time of writing, $2.71442B, or 3.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, had been traded in XRP over the previous twenty-four hours. In the last 7 days, it has fluctuated in price between $0.3219 and $0.3975.

XRP is still down 88.50% from its all-time high of $3.29, which it reached on January 4, 2018, at its current pricing.

In late 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs on the grounds that the payments company had distributed XRP as an unregistered security.