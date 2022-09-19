The National Association of Nigerian Students is currently protesting around the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, against the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) amid heavy security.

This was confirmed by the South-West Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatununji, on Monday.

According to him, some security agencies had been mobilised to the scene, but the students remained undaunted.

What NANS is saying about protest

He said, “They mobilised heavy security, but we’re undaunted. We’re there on standby.

“As much as we welcome the dialogue for Tuesday, we insist that the second phase of our action targetted at shutting down all international airports throughout the country continues. In fact, someone like Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, should also come out to address the students.”

In case you missed it

NANS had said that the planned meeting of the Speaker of the House of Representatives with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, will not stop its Monday protest.

NANS, in a statement, Sunday, signed by its National Task Force Chairman on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Ojo Raymond, noted that even though it welcomed the Speaker’s intervention, its pledge to ground airports in the country would be executed.

Gbajabiamila had in a letter signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzarta, and addressed to the President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed his concern over the failed negotiations between the Federal Government and the union, asking to meet with the union on Tuesday.

NANS also alleged plans to attack its members at the protest scheduled for Monday, saying this would be a violation of their rights to protest.