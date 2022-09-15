The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bears drove down the broad market by 7 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.07% to close at 49,540.48 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization dropped by N19 billion to close at N26.72 trillion while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 15.98%. The stock market has advanced by 6,824.04 base points since the start of the year.
On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Consumer Goods, Oil and Gas, Insurance and Banking indices down by 0.26%, 0.16%, 0.18%, and 0.09 respectively, and NGX Industrial closed flat at 0.00%
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,540.48 points
- Previous ASI: 49,540.48 points
- % Day Change: 0.07%
- % Y-t-D: 15.98%
- Market Cap (N): 26.721 trillion
- Volume: 167,607,573
- Value (N): 1.26 billion
- Deals: 3,458
NGX Top ASI gainers
- SOVRENINS up +8.00% to close at N0.27
- CADBURY up +7.14% to close at N13.35
- COURTVILLE up + 3.70% to close at N0.49
- ZENITHBANK up +3.60% to close at N19.65
- UBA up +3.00% to close at N7.45
NGX Top ASI losers
- UACN down – 9.38% to close at N10.25
- UPDCREIT down – 9.09% to close at N3.20
- VITAFOAM down – 5.26% to close at N20.00
- UPDC down – 4.87% to close at N0.95
- CHIPLC down – 3.51% to close at N0.59
Top 3 by Volume
- COURTVILLE – 38,811,316
- ACCESSCORP – 28,471,662
- FIDELITYBK – 10,819,446
Top 3 by Value
- ACCESSCORP – N249,362,171.10
- SEPLAT – N196,441,290.00
- ZENITHBANK – N167,949,381.25
