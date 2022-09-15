The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bears drove down the broad market by 7 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.07% to close at 49,540.48 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization dropped by N19 billion to close at N26.72 trillion while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 15.98%. The stock market has advanced by 6,824.04 base points since the start of the year.

On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Consumer Goods, Oil and Gas, Insurance and Banking indices down by 0.26%, 0.16%, 0.18%, and 0.09 respectively, and NGX Industrial closed flat at 0.00%

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,540.48 points

Previous ASI: 49,540.48 points

% Day Change: 0.07%

% Y-t-D: 15.98%

Market Cap (N): 26.721 trillion

Volume: 167,607,573

Value (N): 1.26 billion

Deals: 3,458

NGX Top ASI gainers

SOVRENINS up +8.00% to close at N 0.27

CADBURY up +7.14% to close at N 13.35

COURTVILLE up + 3.70% to close at N 0.49

ZENITHBANK up +3.60% to close at N 19.65

UBA up +3.00% to close at N 7.45

NGX Top ASI losers

UACN down – 9.38% to close at N 10.25

UPDCREIT down – 9.09% to close at N 3.20

VITAFOAM down – 5.26% to close at N 20.00

UPDC down – 4.87% to close at N 0.95

CHIPLC down – 3.51% to close at N 0.59

Top 3 by Volume

COURTVILLE – 38,811,316

ACCESSCORP – 28,471,662

FIDELITYBK – 10,819,446

Top 3 by Value

ACCESSCORP – N 249,362,171.10

SEPLAT – N 196,441,290.00

ZENITHBANK – N 167,949,381.25