Estate Intel, an African-focused real estate data analytics platform, is among the 60 startups that have been accepted into the second cohort of Google for Startup’s Black Founders Fund. The programme will give the startups up to $100,000 in equity-free funding, an additional $200,000 in Google Cloud Credits, and access to the best of Google’s people, products, and practices.

This comes 8 months after Estate Intel raised $500,000 in venture capital funding in a pre-seed round led by MetaProp.

Since the raise, Estate Intel has expanded its data footprint, which was predominantly Nigerian-based to include other African countries such as Kenya, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco and Ghana. Furthermore, the company has been able to aggregate data collected into its newly relaunched informative market dashboards with subscription plans for businesses in the real estate and construction space. These market dashboards track real estate market sizes, rent and sale prices for residential, office, or retail markets, pipeline, and ongoing projects, with coverage in over 44 areas covered in major African cities.

What they are saying

Commenting on the raise, Dolapo Omidire, Founder & CEO of Estate Intel said: “The fundraising has helped us expand our data coverage in new cities like Nairobi, Abidjan, Lusaka and Casablanca, in addition to the Nigerian and Ghanaian cities we are already active in. For the Google program, we are particularly excited about what Google Cloud tools and support mean for our real estate dashboards, mapping and Vesper, our Property Value Estimating tool, which is still in public beta and can now estimate property values in 3 African countries! We are truly committed to using data and insights to make it easier for real estate and construction companies doing business in Africa to thrive.”

The company has recently introduced a new product extension called Vesper in public beta. Vesper is an automated real estate advisor that uses data to help the average African invest in property through quick property value estimates and accurate data to guide personal property investment.