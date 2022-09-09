Everyone desires a successful, fulfilling career that also compensates well. Hence, it is important to know which career path to take to get there because everyone desires to be financially stable to live a more fulfilling life. Most of these jobs frequently require formal education, technical expertise, creative abilities, and experience.

If you have any special skills or a proven track record and experience, you are one step closer to becoming one of the highest-paid professionals. Here is a list of some of them.

1. Surgeons

Surgeons are highly paid not just in Nigeria but globally and this is due to the critical nature of their work. A surgeon’s line of work is high risk, and any error could result in a fatality. Consequently, extensive knowledge is needed for this profession which includes completing medical school, which could take fifteen years or more, in order to become a specialized surgeon.

Salary Range: From N630,000 to N2,500,000 per month.

2. Pilots

Pilots control and fly a variety of aircraft, including passenger, cargo, and helicopter planes. In addition to flying long distances, pilots are paid fairly well because passengers’ lives and safety are in their hands.

To become a pilot, one must apply for admission to any recognized aviation school of your choice, which could take about four years to complete. These aviation schools are mostly located outside Nigeria.

The starting pay for entry-level pilots ranges from N200,000 to N500,000 monthly. Captains earn about N500,000 to N3,000, 000 monthly.

3. Medical Doctor

Medical professionals have a variety of employment options, including working in teaching hospitals, public health organizations, private practices, and more. They could specialize in Gynecology, Gastroenterology, Pathology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Neurology and other medical specialities.

In order to qualify, one must complete a six-year course and obtain the necessary medical certification at any recognized institution in Nigeria in order to become a medical doctor.

Salary Range: From N300,000 to N1,500,000 monthly.

4. Sailor

Sailors work on large hauler ships, tankers, and traveler boats, assisting with the activity and administration of these vessels. To become a sailor, one would need to apply to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria or any of the federation’s accredited private maritime academies.

Sailors in Nigeria earn between N220,000 to N1,400,000 every month.

5. Lawyers

A successful and experienced lawyer can help you avoid the death penalty, fines and other forms of sentence by the court of law. This is why experienced and competent lawyers are well compensated.

To become a lawyer, you must first obtain a bachelor’s degree in law and then attend law school. You could earn well as your experience and professionalism grows.

Salary Range: From N150,000 to N1,330,000 per month.

6. Petroleum Engineer

If you work as a Petroleum Engineer in an Oil and Gas company in Nigeria, whether local or multinational, you could earn approximately N12,000,000 per year. This will be largely determined by your previous experience and years of service.

To become a Petroleum Engineer, you must complete a five-year course and obtain the necessary certification at any approved institution in Nigeria.Salary Range: From N200,000 to N1,000,000 per month

7. Military Officer

High-ranking military officers in the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air-force earn between N500,000 to N1,700,000 monthly.

8. Software Engineer

A career in Software engineering is rewarding because it is high in demand due to the use of Technology globally. To become a Software Engineer, you have to complete and obtain a certification in computer engineering in any university, college or institution.

Salary Range: From N250,000 to N1,600,000 per month.

9. Chartered Accountant

Accountants are charged with the task of handling financial accounts and are employed by virtually any company including government agencies. To become a Chartered Accountant, you have to obtain a degree in Accounting or a related course, then obtain a professional certificate from ACCS, CIMA, ICAN, or other professional organizations. This will put you on the pedestal for a successful career.

Chartered Accountants in Nigeria earn between N150,000 to N1,550,000 monthly.

10 . Banker

To become a banker in Nigeria, you need at least a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution and pass the relevant aptitude tests in order to get into any of the various banks in Nigeria.

Salary Range: From N150,000 to N1,450,000 monthly.