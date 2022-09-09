The Federal Government has revealed that its average daily truck-out of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from January to July 31 was 66.89 million litres.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in a statement clarifying the 2022 average daily truck-out figure, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

This comes after a recent interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, in which the media had quoted 62.9 million litres as the 2022 baseline daily truck out projection.

What the NMDPRA is saying

NMDPRA stated that for clarity, the figure provided was used in 2021 to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and did not translate to the actual truck out volume for this year.

“In line with NMDPA mandate as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act to ensure transparency in the oil and gas industry, the authority publishes on its website (www.nmdpra.gov.ng/daily-truckout) the actual daily truck-out.

News continues after this ad

“As can be verified from the website, the actual daily truck-out from January to July 2022 stands at 66.89 million litres,” it said.

It added that the Federal Government Medium Term Expenditure and Revenue Framework (MTERF) which is a three-year forward-looking budgetary tool, comprises contributions from various agencies, as it is legally ensured to provide truck-out forecasts for the planning purpose.

News continues after this ad

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last week that the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) faulted the daily consumption figures of petrol claimed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to justify the over N6.34 trillion subsidy payment on the product annually, during the House of Representatives Committee on Finance at the continued hearing on the proposed Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (2023 – 2025) in Abuja.

Ali wondered why the NNPC said that the daily consumption figure of petrol is 60 million litres and then allowed 98 million litres to be lifted daily from the depots, citing that NNPC cannot scientifically prove the 98 million litres per day consumption it was claiming, alleging that the state-owned oil company was supplying an excess of 38 million litres of petrol daily.