United Bank for Africa Plc has proposed an interim dividend of N0.20 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo each to shareholders of the company.

According to the disclosure signed by Bili Odum, the Group Company Secretary, this is subject to applicable withholding tax which will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

To enable the registrars prepare for payment of interim dividends, the bank’s register of members will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.

What the bank is saying

It stated, “On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Thursday, September 22, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

The group also advised Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Form to complete and submit to the Registrar at any UBA Branch or their respective banks.

It added “Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation ae advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.”

What you should know

United Bank for Africa Plc has released its interim consolidated and separate financial statement for the period ended June 2022.

The report shows that the bank raised its profit in the first half of the year by 16% to record N70.33 billion from the N60.58 billion in the first half of last year.

During the period, the bank increased interest income by 15.6% to stand at N257.4 billion against the N222.6 billion in the same period of 2021 as investment securities in treasury bills, bonds and others rose.