The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Mr Paul Bamgbose-Martins as the state’s new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

This comes barely a day after the resignation of the immediate past Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, after the Lekki building collapse incident.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on September 7, 2022.

Bamgbose-Matins, who is an engineer, until his appointment, has been the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations since inception of the current administration.

About the new Commissioner

Bamgbose-Martins was born on June 3 1957, in Lagos. He had his Primary education at St. Mary’s Private School, Lagos in 1969. He attended the famous St. Gregory’s College, Lagos for his secondary education, which he completed in 1974.

He obtained his First Degree, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and a Master of Science Degree (MSc.) in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos, majoring in Highways and Transportation.

His constant quest for knowledge led him to embark on several post-qualification programmes such as Infrastructure Development at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; Accelerated Development Programme at London Business School; Infrastructure Development in a Market Economy at Harvard University, John F Kennedy School of Government and Advanced Management Programme in ASCON, Badagry.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), a Member of the Institute of Highway Transportation (MIHT) and a Registered Engineer (COREN).

Bamgbose-Martins is an astute Civil Engineer with over 33 years of professional experience as a Public Servant. He has served the Lagos State Government in various capacities, such as Area/Resident Engineer, Director of Planning and Design, General Manager, Lagos State Ferry Services, Executive Secretary and Vice Chairman, Lagos State Roads, Bridges and Highway Infrastructure Private Sector Participation (PSP) Board. He rose through the Public Service ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in 2005 and headed at different times, the Ministry of Rural Infrastructure, Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure from where he retired in 2015.

For Post-Retirement, he engaged himself in various consultancy services as well as Project Development until 2018 when he joined BOS/KOH Team as a Member of the Strategic Economy Committee and then later Member, Transition Committee during which he was Team Lead for the Transport and Traffic Management Subcommittee.

He was appointed by the present administration as a member of the Lagos State Project Finance and Process Compliance Audit Committee.

Bamgbose-Martins is married with children.

What you should know

Recall that on September 5, 2022, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, resigned his appointment barely 24 hours after the collapse of a 7-storey building in the Lekki area of the state, which killed at least 6 people.

Confirming the resignation, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said that this is a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its agencies.

Although it was unclear if Salako resigned immediately after the collapse happened, Omotosho noted that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, accepted his resignation.