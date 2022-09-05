Air passengers boarding the Lagos-bound flights are most likely to experience delayed flights after a stowaway man was found in a parked United Nigeria Airlines aircraft at the MMA2 on Sunday.

According to a statement by the airline’s spokesperson, Mr Achillus Chud-Uchegbu, the man was found in a parked aircraft that last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The statement noted that other air passengers scheduled to fly through Lagos will also be affected as the breach will result in the rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

What the spokesperson is saying

The statement noted the stowaway man was arrested and has been taken in for questioning and that the affected aircraft is currently undergoing screening and will be serviced in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines’ strict security and operating standards.

“During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircraft parked at MMA2 Ikeja.

“The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 p.m. on September 3 and was securely parked at the apron following a post-flight inspection.

“FAAN AVSEC and Bi-Courtney security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMA2.

“The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines’ strict security and operating standards.

“Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

“We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected,” the statement reads.

What you should know

United Nigeria Airlines United Nigeria Airlines, is a private airline in Nigeria which received its Air Operators Certificate, on February 1, 2021.