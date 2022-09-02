First Bank of Nigeria has rounded off its Verve Card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card, with the presentation of a brand new car to the star prize winner as well as 32 inches LED Televisions to other customers at the grand finale of the promo.

The promo which was to end in March had been extended till July 1, 2022, to allow more customers to benefit from the promo.

The high point of the event saw the presentation of a star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car to Mr. Olakunle Animashun a businessman and CEO of Kawal Nigeria Limited and 32 inches LED Television to other winners in different categories.

To win a 32 inches LED TV, FirstBank had said customers must perform at least four transactions weekly, while a customer must carry out 16 transactions during promo period to qualify for the star prize.

What First Bank is saying

The Group Executive, E-Business & Retail Products at the Grand Prize Presentation of a Brand New Car at the just concluded FirstBank Verve Card National Consumer Promo said : “ We initiated the 14-week promo in partnership with Verve to run through the first 2 quarters of 2022 to reward our Verve Card customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally driven transactions.

It is worthy of note that FirstBank's Verve debit Cards make up a notable percentage of the industry's base. Hence, this Promo is aimed at appreciating our cardholders.

We have given out over N50 million worth of prizes to 2,631 customers including the grand prize of a brand-new car to be given out today. Other prizes given out during the promo were: N50,000, N20,000 and N10,000 Cash Prizes, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerator, cooking gas and television sets.

We are excited at the response of customers to the promo and encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers.

It is our mission to continue to provide the best financial services possible through our versatile products, services and initiatives at FirstBank. We would also continue to engage in the right collaborations that will put our customers First, always.

We thank our partners at Verve, our regulators, our staff and all stakeholders for a successful consumer promotion cycle, whilst we congratulate all our winners too. We are certain that you would continue to use your FirstBank Verve card for your transactions”.

What Verve is saying

Vincent Ogunude, the Chief Executive Officer, Verve International said: “We have been collaborating with FirstBank for a lot of years, so what we have decided to do is that we have come together to reward customers.

I think both First Bank and Verve have a common desire to reward and appreciate customers, to give value to customers and create the best experience, so having this promo is a way of manifesting our desire to do so.

That’s why we have done this, We have done it for two years but this time around, we decided to take it up a further and what we decided to do was to give a brand new car to the winner and this is one of so many other gifts items, ranging from television sets, gas cooker and various items. We are interested in keeping this going, so we expect that we would be doing more this year and beyond and who knows we would have bigger brand prizes going forward.

The incentive we are looking forward to do in partnership with the bank to get more customers is obviously the value we are giving today and it’s a unique value to customers and banks.

Verve has a unique nature of being a card that fits your pocket, that is not enough and we understand the dynamics of the economy. So what we have done is that we are also going to have what we call an always on reward offering to customers.

This means as you transact, you earn points, as you earn points, then you can convert those points to rewards or discount, that is something we have in our pipeline and we believe that very soon, verve customers will begin to benefit from this offer”.

What the star prize winner said

Olakunle Animashun a businessman and CEO of Kawal Nigeria Limited said: “This car is still a surprise to me, I did not expect it.

Initially, when someone called me from FirstBank, that I won a car, I thought it was a scam, the person said it was FirstBank verve promo, my wife urged me to go there and when I went there they congratulated me saying I have won a car.

I didn’t believe it until when I got here today, until I saw the car and the key was handed over to me. I thank Firstbank and verve for this opportunity given to me, may God be with them”.