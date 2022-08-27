We recently launched our new and improved Access Bank website that provides easy, quick and efficient access to our array of products and services for personal, business, private and corporate banking. This improvement signals our continuing mission to provide more than banking services for our vast and diverse range of customers.

What can our customers expect from the new website?

A new look and feel

Faster loading times

Better navigation

Improved functionality

Contact form

Improved security measures

Enhanced customer service

More options for payment methods (*901# banking, online banking, mobile banking)

And much more!

While the Access Bank website provided real-time access to various features, we’ve upgraded it to enhance a smoother and intuitive interaction with our services. Some of the improvements made to the upgraded website include:

Personalised Banking: A feature that allows us to provide our customers with tailored services that are made just for them. Whether you’re an individual, entrepreneur, corporate entity, teenager or investor, you can easily access specific services without going through multiple pages on the website.

Easy Online Banking Access: This feature allows customers to access their account information 24/7. Customers can check their balance, transfer funds, pay bills, and view their statements without hassles.

Account Opening in Minutes: New customers can quickly open a personal or business account directly from the website.

Easy Navigation: In just seconds, customers can easily navigate through various products such as loan applications, private or corporate banking services, or the different banking options available on the website – online banking, *901#, mobile banking etc.

Resources: A library of informative and helpful content, including videos, infographics, and articles, is readily available on the website to help customers learn about the different products and services available. Frequently asked questions and specific information on available services can be accessed quickly on the website.

Mobile App: Customers can access banking services on the go by simply downloading the Access bank mobile app directly from the new website.

For information or enquiries, please navigate to the “Let’s Talk” button at the bottom of your screen to chat with our customer care representatives or send us a message on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.