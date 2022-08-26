Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc is the best dividend paying company in Nigeria, as investors are getting back more for each Naira they invest in the equity position.

The lender’s stock has a dividend yield of 17.18 percent, which is higher than United Bank for Africa’s, (14.18%); Zenith Bank, (14%); AXA Mansard, (13.89%); United Capital, (12.61%); Total, (10.52%); Stanbic IBTC, (10.53%), and Access Bank, (8.43 percent).

Dividends provide steady income to investors and most of them perceive it as a signal of a company’ financial strength, which is why there is the news of a payment that, sometimes, affects the share price.

Of course, dividend paying stocks are known to have weathered severe market storms as companies with strong balance-sheets, steady cash flow, and attractive yields can save investors from inflation as they are expected to grow steadily.

Stanbic IBTC and Seplat Energy have paid interim dividends so far, and it is expected that more will be rewarding their owners from distributable profit.

News continues after this ad

It must be noted that the equity market rally since the start of the year is partly buoyed by investors’ optimism of steady dividend payment as companies have remained resilient amid a difficult business environment.

The NGXASI has returned 13.95 percent so far this year, but the momentum in stock rally has slowed due to sell offs in bellwether stocks in the last one week.

News continues after this ad

Culled from Money Central.