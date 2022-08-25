The third edition of Linkedin Local Lagos held recently at the Oriental hotel, Lagos with Nigeria’s most sought-out professionals from divers industries, in attendance.

In attendance were the C-suite executives, HR leaders and Tech founders of startups.

At the panel discussion, C-suite execs shared various nuggets that young professionals need to take note of, to advance in their career. Issues such as the ‘Japa’ syndrome were discussed, and how HR leaders are managing a workplace with high staff turnover. In addition, tech founders shed light on how they became entrepreneurs, the problems being solved and the employment opportunities they are providing.

C-suite Executives

The panel discussion was themed, Our Career journeys: From entry level to C-Suite, was anchored by Gbenga Adigun, Founder & CEO of Reba Perfecta. The panel had in attendance C-Suite execs such as: Olufunke Isichie, Head of Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC, Elile Olutimayin, MD/ CEO Cardinal Stone Securities, Otome Afiegbe, Commercial Manager, Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Business Growth & Transaction Banking, Sterling Bank and Similola Fafowora, CFO, East & West Africa.

News continues after this ad

A keynote address was given by Ibiyemi Mezu, Executive Director, Business Development & Support Services, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, who shared a few tips about what helped in her career journey. She said, “Building connections is not who you know but who knows you, so it’s important that you spend time to develop yourself; be resourceful, authentic and be true to who you are and learn to manage expectations”.

Speaking further, she advised, “Don’t get carried away by fancy job titles so try to meet people genuinely. Be deliberate: even if you are an introvert. Don’t wait for life to happen especially for your career. No man is an island so you need the right people to succeed. But also learn to manage expectations.

News continues after this ad

“Never give up and don’t get discouraged because not all relationships will add value to you”.

Tech Founders

The Rise of Startups: Can they ‘tech’ us out of our problems was the session which comprised of leaders in tech startups such as: Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, CEO/ Founder and Olumide Opeyemi, Marketing Manager of Healthtracka, Abiodun Animashaun, Head of Product, Chippercash, Mabel Adeteye, Head, Corporate Communications, PR & Digital TV, TVC Communications (Moderator), Damilola Fasawe Aderinto, Co-founder, Future Africa, Bolu Omotayo, Co-founder of Gamp, Oluwagbenga Osowe, VP Operations, Shuttlers.

Olumide Odeyemi, Marketing Manager of Healthtracka, a digital health platform which offers home health tests across Nigeria. He said the founder came up with the idea after the sudden demise of her father due to an undetected health issue.

According to him, “The aim is to make lab testing private, safe, easy and accessible. We know for most Nigerians it takes a long time to see a doctor. The goal is to make preventive health a culture in Nigeriaand for Nigerian’s to be more intentional about their health.

“Healthtracka is unique is the sense that medical staff will come to your home in order to take your samples and send your test results within 48 hours.

The platform is organized in such as way that if you don’t know what tests to book, which is usually the case, there are phone numbers for you to call to speak to a doctor who can recommend some tests.There is also a health quiz on the site, for one to access their health status which can act as a guide in knowing what tests to book for”.

Oluwagbenga Osowe, VP Operations of Shuttlers. It was founded by Damilola Olokesusi in 2016 to address the issue of inefficient transportation costs in Lagos for mobile professionals providing better mobility options for their employees.

Shuttlers has different plans in place which are: companies split payment of transport fares with their employees. Another is where business clients pay the complete fares of their employees and the last is where individual customers pay fares themselves. Through the platform, commuters can book a seat on one of the buses that goes along predetermined and scheduled routes.

As these tech platforms are meeting the needs of clients and solving problems, these tech founders say that they are providing job opportunities for many young people and an opportunity to grow professionally.

HR leaders

The HR leaders in the panel spoke on the topic: Exodus of Talents: Getting your people excited and reducing ‘Japa’ and had the following individuals on the panel: Yemi Faseun, CTO of YF Talent Partners, Lara Yeku, HR Leader, Author and Coach, Taiwo Dayo Abatan, Group Head, Human Capital & Corportae Service, Primera Finance Africa Group, Gbenga Toyota, Group Head, HR, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Olufunmilola Bucknor, Lead Consultant,HRmadam Consulting, Ijeoma Anunibe, HR, Shuttlers.

The HR leaders speaking on the increase in employees leaving their jobs to relocate abroad, opined that it may not necessarily be for a higher pay but at times could be dissatisfaction at work caused by a toxic workplace, etc. So it is important for employers to create an enabling environment for employees and also adapt to a remote or hybrid work style as well as create a friendly work culture.

On the part of employees especially the ‘Gen Z’s’ and millennials, the expectation is for them to adhere to employment practices and code of conduct in other not to contribute to the frustration of their employers.

It was agreed that migration is a phenomenon which is part of human existence and cannot be avoided, hence the need for HR leaders to have plans in place for this occurrence.

What the Organisers said

Kayode Abass, one of the organisers of the successful event stated,“The aim of the event is for Linkedin users who have made connections on LinkedIn to come offline and meet each other and create new relationships. As human beings we are social so online connection is never enough. And from here I’m sure a lot of beautiful relationships will be created.

“Speaking further on the future for Linkedin Local Lagos, “Right now we are trying to build a communityby having smaller events such as career fairs, networking events of about 20- 50 people, and being able to message and communicate with them.

We are looking at a community of young growing professionals and how we can mentor them because the more experienced ones are leaving the country. Hopefully it could be bi-monthly or quarterly”.