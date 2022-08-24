Zenith Bank plc has announced an interim dividend of N0.30k for every share of 50k held by shareholders of the group.

In a disclosure signed by Michael Osilama Otu, Company Secretary, this is subject to appropriate withholding tax which will be paid to those whose names appear on the registrar of members at the close of business on the 6th of September 2022.

It also stated that the register of shareholders will be closed on September 7th 2022 to enable the registrars to prepare for the payment of dividends.

What the company is saying

The bank stated that by the 13th of September, it will begin paying electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the registrar of members of September 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividend directly into their bank account. GDR holders will be paid after this date.

It also said that shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation to complete the e-dividend registration.

What you should know

Zenith Bank Plc has posted a profit after tax of N111 billion for the first six months of 2022, a 5% increase from the amount in the first half of 2021.

The company increased interest income by a whopping N18.5% to close at N242 billion in the first half of the year.

The earnings per share was up from N3.38 in H1 2021 to N3.55 in H1 2022

The company last traded at N22 while its market capitalization stood at N691 billion.