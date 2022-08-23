The United Kingdom has opened applications for Nigerian and other foreign nationals to apply for the 2022 scale-up visa, effective from August 22.

According to a statement issued by the British government, the development would see growing businesses attract the right talent to enhance productivity across the economy as it is believed that scaling up is an important phase for high-growth businesses to continue growing and drive their international competitiveness.

The exercise is expected to see talent across various fields such as science, engineering, programming as it brings in sought-after expertise and skills, enterprises that can boost their innovation and productivity and in turn keep contributing to the UK’s economy.

What they are saying

Kevin Foster, Minister for Safe and Legal Migration said, “Rapidly growing businesses, like small enterprises, tech and financial services, need the right level of support to go to the next level. Through our Scale-up visa, we’re enabling businesses to focus on their growth and innovation by giving them more freedom to bring in the diverse skills and experience they need, making them more attractive on an international stage.

“By supporting our high-growth tech, financial services and small businesses, we are ensuring the UK remains a global hub for emerging technologies and innovation while enhancing productivity across the economy – creating jobs, growth and prosperity across Britain.”

News continues after this ad

Irene Graham OBE, CEO of the ScaleUp Institute said, “The ScaleUp Institute welcomes the launch of the Scale-up visa. This is something we have recommended since our inception and should provide a much-needed fast track service to enable local growth companies to access the talent they need more quickly.

“Scaleups add over £1 trillion a year and more than 3 million jobs to the UK economy, and are present in every community, hiring people from at home and abroad, as they drive growth into their local areas and beyond.

News continues after this ad

“The visa should help with the skills demands. We look forward to continuing to work with the government as this service evolves to ensure it fully addresses scaling business needs and works effectively.”

What you should know about scale-up visa

A Scale-up Worker visa (or Scale-up business) allows you to come to the UK to do an eligible job for a fast-growing UK business .

Unlike other sponsored visas, the Scale-up visa allows businesses to employ high-skilled individuals who will receive 2 years’ leave to remain in the UK without requiring further sponsorship or permission beyond the first 6 months.

Notably, eligible businesses will attract highly skilled talent including scientists, engineers, programmers, software developers, research and development professionals, economists, architects, technicians, financial and investment advisers

Companies, including small businesses and those in the tech and financial services sectors, that have achieved growth of 20% or more in either employment or turnover year-on-year for at least 3 years and employed a minimum of 10 people at the start of the 3 years will be eligible to sponsor talented individuals through the Scale-up visa.

For information on how to apply, when to apply, how much it costs, eligibility and others, click here.