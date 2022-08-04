Every year thousands of Nigerians apply for a UK visa at different categories. Many get rejected and this could be caused by a myriad of reasons.

The difficult thing about being rejected upon application for a UK visa, is that you would not be able to apply again immediately. There is usually a limit on former applicants that have been rejected.

These are some tips on how to prepare your application and get it right.

Do your own research

Go online and do your research. Check Google and find out more about your course to understand each requirement.

Reach out to a trusted agent

You may need to get a trusted agent by booking a consultation. Consultants can provide adequate guidance for you so that you will not be disappointed.

Documents you need to have:

Have at least 2 years’ validity on your international passport.

Have financial documents ready. Make sure you have that money in your account, do not forge it or else it can result in a refusal of your visa. The total money in your account should be your living costs + tuition fees.

Single student (outside London) = £12,000 to £15000 Single student + Dependents = £12,000 to £15,000 + Living expenses per dependent

If you are travelling with dependents, it should be added to the funds in the account. Proof of funds cannot be more than 35 million naira in total.

You will have to provide documents that assisted you in getting admission. E.g Undergraduate certificates, Secondary school transcripts e.t.c.

If you’re married, you will be asked for your marriage certificate.

If you had a name change, you will need to provide your affidavit.

You don’t need to provide proof of language (IELTS) when applying for a visa because your sponsor, which is the university, must have already confirmed it on your CAS

Due to the volume of applications, some visa applicants are called up for interviews randomly. Here are some questions they might ask:

Why do you want to go to the UK? Tell me about yourself Tell me about your intended course of study Which of the modules interest you? Tell me about them. Why did you choose that university? Do you plan to work while studying?

If you get a scholarship or have deposited some of your fees, you can deduct it from your proof of funds. If you have a letter of sponsorship from a recognized organization, you don’t have to show proof of funds at all.