The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the Whitepaper on the Digital Switch-Over (DSO), which will limit Pay-TV operators from self-carriage of their signals.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Integrated Television Services (ITS) Ltd. and NTA-Star, according to NAN.

The ITS will be an FG-licensed signal distributor in the DSO project, to enable the transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

What the minister is saying

Mohammed said: “With this MoU, ITS will utilise the structures and facilities of NTA-Star, a terrestrial payTV platform, spread across the country, for signal distribution.

“ In other words, ITS will henceforth become the signal distributor on the structure of NTA-Star.

“At the moment, NTA-Star has over 70 transmission sites spread across 35 states and the FCT, thereby effectively covering a large portion of this country with their signals.

“We will strive to cover at least 70% of the country with Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal and then deploy Direct To Home (DTH) to provide 30% signal to areas in difficult terrains such as riverine and mountainous areas”.

The terrestrial Pay TVs to be affected by the embargo, are Startimes and GoTV, while the analogue terrestrial stations like Channels, NTA, AIT, TVC and stations, owned by states, will also be wholly contents providers.

The minister added that the agreement means Startimes decoders would have multiple encryptions. The multiple encryptions would enable viewers to enjoy free content, alongside paid content, and be a floodgate for channels to be licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), thereby creating jobs and enhancing quality television experience, with compelling content.

Mohammed said that DSO was a global project, backed by treaties and it was meant to usher in ‘all-digital’ terrestrial broadcast services for sound and television, aimed at creating a more equitable, just and people-centred information society, by allowing wider choices in TV and radio channels.

“The advantages of DSO will include, improved picture, enhanced information services and increased market competition and innovation,” he added.

Director-General of NBC, Balarabe Ilelah, said, “Efforts to deliver Nigeria to digital broadcasting began since 2006, but we consequently missed three deadlines of 2012, 2015 and 2017 respectively.

“Today, we have found an antidote to our challenge of having a simultaneous national rollout with at least 70% signal penetration and coverage of Nigeria’s territorial boundaries.”

What you should know

The Federal Government announced the release of the digital switch over timetable, stating that Phase 2 of the DSO will commence with roll-outs in the most populous and commercially viable locations of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, as well as Yobe and Gombe states.

They added that Digital Switch Over is a priority project because it will improve local content, create jobs, curb content monopolies and improve on-demand television for millions of Nigerian households.

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that The Federal Government disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switchover, except in rare situations.