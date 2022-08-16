Tuesday, August 16, 2022: Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on the positive route to upturn the previous day’s loss as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms.

However, the local bourse recorded 10 gainers led by Cutix Plc against 22 losers led by UPDCredit Plc to close the market breadth negative.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 80.03 basis points or 0.16% to close at 49,709.46 index points as against 49,629.43 recorded the previous trading session while the market capitalisation of equities grew by N43 billion from N26.811 trillion the previous day to N26.768 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 204.16 million shares exchanged in 3,643 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 85.71 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,232 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector, boosted by the activities in the shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and GTCO Plc, followed with a turnover of 23.41 million shares in 514 deals.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,709.46 points

Previous ASI: 49,629.43 points

% Day Change: 0.16%

% Y-t-D: 16.37%

Market Cap (N): 26.811 trillion

Volume: 204,162 million

Value (N): 1.64 billion

Deals: 3,643

NGX Top ASI gainers

CUTIX up +7.50% to close at N2.15

LSACO up +5.88% to close at N1.08

UBN up +3.45% to close at N6.00

ACADEMY up +2.97% to close at N2.08

BUA up +2.63% to close at N54.60

NGX Top ASI losers

UPDCREDIT down – 9.86% to close at N320

PZ down – 9.27% to close at N9.30

COURTIVILLE down –8.93% to close at N0.51

JAPAUL down –8,11% to close at N0.34

WAPIC down – 6.82% to close at N0.41

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH –36,832,568

ETRANZACT – 30,001,000

UBA – 20,528,049

Top 3 by Value

FBNH – N396,177,313

ACCESS – N171,497,399

UBA – N143,681,160

Consumer Goods-led sell-off sees NGX start the week shedding N19 billion

Monday, August 15, 2022: The Nigerian stock market started the new trading week bearish, majorly attributable to sell-offs seen in the consumer goods sector, as PRESCO’s decline led the losers table to see the market lose N18.7 billion in today’s trading session.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.07% from 49,664.07 basis points to close at 49,629.43 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.07% to close at N26.77 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as it has gained 16.18% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as NEIMETH led 12 gainers while 17 losers were topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive.

NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance indexes gained 2.82% and 1.75% respectively. NGX Banking, Industrial and Oil & Gas indexes lost 0.19%, 4.61% and 0.16% respectively.

Market indices

NGX ASI: 49,629.43 points

Previous ASI: 49,664.07 points

% Day Change: -0.07%

% Y-t-D: 16.18%

Market Cap (N): 26.77 trillion

Volume: 210,835,728

Value (N): 2.19 billion

Deals: 4,122

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEIMETH up +9.29% to close at N59.95

UNITYBNK up +4.65% to close at N4.41

FCMB up +4.18% to close at N0.56

ZENITHBANK up +2.12% to close at N1.27

TRANSCORP up +0.93% to close at N2.44

NGX Top ASI losers

PRESCO down – 9.97% to close at N52.95

MULTIVERSE down – 7.79% to close at N0.28

IKEJAHOTEL down – 5.51% to close at N2.05

DANGSUGAR down – 4.19% to close at N4.00

JAIZBANK down – 3.30% to close at N0.43

Top 3 by Volume

ETRANZACT – 52,551,673

FBNH – 23,082,685

UBA – 21,896,502

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N315,918,097.65

FBNH – N249,782,076.95

ZENITHBANK – N180,534,095.75