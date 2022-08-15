Microsoft has announced employment opportunities for fresh graduates from Nigerian universities and other African countries. Specifically, the company is looking for software engineers from across Africa to join its US and Canada team.

Announcing this via a Twitter post, Microsoft said the potential candidates must be open to relocating to either US or Canada.

To be qualified for the position, Microsoft said such a person must be “pursuing or recently completed bachelor’s or master’s degree in engineering, computer science or related field.”

The company said the potential candidate must also have one year of programming in an object-oriented language. Another requirement, according to the company, includes the ability to demonstrate an understanding of computer science fundamentals, including data structures and algorithms.

What the company is saying

Microsoft in a post on its website regarding its fresh graduate recruitment said: “Come build community, explore your passions and do your best work at Microsoft with thousands of University Graduates from every corner of the world. This opportunity will allow you to bring your aspirations, talent, potential—and excitement for the journey ahead.”

“Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond. Learn more about our cultural attributes

“Those hired into this role are invited to participate in Microsoft Aspire Experience, a two-year learning and development experience where you’ll build your network, cultivate intentional capabilities and gain perspective into the career opportunities across Microsoft’s many exciting businesses,” it added.