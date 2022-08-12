The consumer goods sector closed bullish majorly attributable to BUAFOODS adding N98.1 billion in market capitalization, pushing its share value over a trillion Naira. This was not enough to stop the bears as the sell-off from cement producers, Dangote and BUA saw the market ending the trading day in the red, shedding approximately N190 billion in capitalization.
The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.70% from 50,014.60 basis points to close at 49,664.07 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.70% to close at N26.79 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as it has gained 16.26% so far.
Market breadth closed negative as BUAFOODS led 19 gainers while 24 losers were topped by BUACEMENT at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance indexes gained 2.82% and 1.75% respectively. NGX Banking, Industrial and Oil & Gas indexes lost 0.19%, 4.61% and 0.16% respectively.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,664.07 points
- Previous ASI: 50,014.60 points
- % Day Change: -0.70%
- % Y-t-D: 16.26%
- Market Cap (N): 26.79 trillion
- Volume: 750,285,275
- Value (N): 5.31 billion
- Deals: 4,076
NGX Top ASI gainers
- BUAFOODS up +10.00% to close at N59.95
- NEM up +9.98% to close at N4.41
- COURTVILLE up +9.80% to close at N0.56
- IKEJAHOTEL up +9.48% to close at N1.27
- MULTIVERSE up +8.44% to close at N2.44
NGX Top ASI losers
- BUACEMENT down – 9.95% to close at N52.95
- CHAMS down – 9.68% to close at N0.28
- CUTIX down – 8.89% to close at N2.05
- ELLAHLAKES down – 6.98% to close at N4.00
- UNITYBNK down – 6.52% to close at N0.43
Top 3 by Volume
- ETRANZACT – 77,567,109
- WAPIC – 37,075,197
- FBNH – 30,528,539
Top 3 by Value
- FBNH – N333,236,751.70
- ZENITHBANK – N207,375,852.20
- ETRANZACT – N176,855,642.58
