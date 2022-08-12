The consumer goods sector closed bullish majorly attributable to BUAFOODS adding N98.1 billion in market capitalization, pushing its share value over a trillion Naira. This was not enough to stop the bears as the sell-off from cement producers, Dangote and BUA saw the market ending the trading day in the red, shedding approximately N190 billion in capitalization.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.70% from 50,014.60 basis points to close at 49,664.07 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.70% to close at N26.79 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as it has gained 16.26% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as BUAFOODS led 19 gainers while 24 losers were topped by BUACEMENT at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance indexes gained 2.82% and 1.75% respectively. NGX Banking, Industrial and Oil & Gas indexes lost 0.19%, 4.61% and 0.16% respectively.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,664.07 points

49,664.07 points Previous ASI: 50,014.60 points

50,014.60 points % Day Change: -0.70%

-0.70% % Y-t-D: 16.26%

16.26% Market Cap (N): 26.79 trillion

26.79 trillion Volume: 750,285,275

750,285,275 Value (N): 5.31 billion

5.31 billion Deals: 4,076

NGX Top ASI gainers

BUAFOODS up +10.00% to close at N59.95

NEM up +9.98% to close at N4.41

COURTVILLE up +9.80% to close at N0.56

IKEJAHOTEL up +9.48% to close at N1.27

MULTIVERSE up +8.44% to close at N2.44

NGX Top ASI losers

BUACEMENT down – 9.95% to close at N52.95

CHAMS down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

CUTIX down – 8.89% to close at N2.05

ELLAHLAKES down – 6.98% to close at N4.00

UNITYBNK down – 6.52% to close at N0.43

Top 3 by Volume

ETRANZACT – 77,567,109

WAPIC – 37,075,197

FBNH – 30,528,539

Top 3 by Value

FBNH – N333,236,751.70

ZENITHBANK – N207,375,852.20

ETRANZACT – N176,855,642.58