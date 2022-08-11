Leading fintech company in Nigeria, Flutterwave said it has hired 200 trainees under its inaugural graduate trainee programme. This is coming amidst allegations of money laundering in Kenya, which the company has denied, as well as accusations of personnel harassment in Nigeria.

The company, in a statement, said it aims to nurture the trainees by upskilling them with technical and soft skills, exposing them to its solutions and products, and giving them working experience.

The firm stated that 11,000 people applied for its programme and revealed that the programme was the brainchild of its new Chief of People and Culture, Mansi Babyloni.

What they are saying

Speaking on the graduate trainee programme, Babyloni said: “My work starts with the Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Programme, which has been a passion project of ours for a long time, and we are delighted that it is now a reality. The programme aims to teach our graduate trainees highly transferable skills via an on-the-job training methodology, skills that will set them up for success for the entirety of their careers. Flutterwave is what it is because of the talent, passion, and innovation of a driven squad.

“We believe supporting the next generation of young talents to realise their potential is the most important way that we can give back to the community. This programme is critically important to supporting our strategic growth needs, as we continue to expand across markets and geographies. As a global company, we are looking forward to how this program can grow across other countries.”

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said, “The graduate trainee programme is a key part of our continued efforts to support young talent and help them kick start their career.

“Over the years, we have been thinking about developing a programme that serves as a pipeline for talent from the University to the workforce. We are happy that Mansi and the entire people and culture team at Flutterwave have made this a reality. Because of this project, 200 people will have an opportunity to break into their careers and get started on the path towards achieving their dreams.

“We are elated that Mansi is back and pushing impactful projects in her first month with us”, he said.

In case you missed it

In April of 2022, an investigative report accused Flutterwave of allegations bothering “insider trading, fraud, and perjury” occurring over a 4 year period.

In July, a Kenyan High Court seized Sh7 Billion ($59 million), from 56 accounts belonging to fintechs including Nigeria’s Flutterwave, stating they were used as conduits for money laundering in the guise of providing merchant services.

Flutterwave Kenya, in a statement which is dated the 7th of June had denied involvement in any financial improprieties, stating that it earns its fees through a transaction charge, records of which are available and can be verified.