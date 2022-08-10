Wednesday, August 10, 2022: Positive sentiment witnessed on shares of some blue-chip firms quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Wednesday, has resulted in shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc recouping the N409 billion it lost the previous day’s trading session.

Checks by Nairametrics showed that the cement firm gained by 9.96% to N265 per share from N241 the previous day adding exactly N409 billion it had lost the previous day (Tuesday, August 9) to the market capitalisation.

Further analysis showed Dangote Cement closed the day at N265 per share and N4.515 trillion in market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) as against N241 per share and N4.106 trillion in market capitalisation the previous day, hence earning a gain of N409 billion or 9.96%.

Consequently, the Nigerian stock market (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.47% to close at 50.075 index points as against 49,350 index point the previous day. In the same vein, the overall market Capitalization increased by N391 billion or 1.47% to close at N27.009 trillion as against N26.618 trillion the previous day.

Market breadth closed positive with 10 losers against 20 gainers as Wapco Plc led the losers with 8.84% while Dangote Cement Plc led the gainers with 9.96%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,075.47 points

Previous ASI: 49 , 350.71 points

% Day Change: 1.47%

1.47% % Y-t-D: 17.23 %

Market Cap (N): 2 7 . 009 trillion

Volume: 279.22

Value (N): 2.082 billion

Deals: 3,576

NGX Top ASI gainers

DANGCEM up +9.96% to close at N265

NEM up +9.89% to close at N4.11

ELLA LAKES up +9.41% to close at N4.30

JAPAUL +8.82% to close at N0.37

MAY&BAKER-+8.68 to close at N3.88

NGX Top ASI losers

WAPCO down – 8.84% to close at N23.20

NACHO down – 8.62% to close at N5.30

HONEYWELL down –6.41% to close at N2.63

UACN down – 5.36% to close at N10.60

AIICO down – 5.26% to close at N0.54

Top 3 by Volume

JAIZ – 115,127,927

FBNH– 39,956,230

UBA – 14,661,266

Top 3 by Value

FBNH – 431,498,428

MTNN-205,899,729

GTCO- N191,324,496