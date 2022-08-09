The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s mineral production grew by 39.19% in 2021, from 64.29 million tons recorded in 2020 to 89.48 million tons in 2021.

This was disclosed by the NBS in a report on Monday titled, ‘Mineral production Statistics’ for 2021.

The report added that the most mined mineral in Nigeria remains Granite at 22.3 million tons.

What the NBS is saying

According to the NBS, “The aggregate production of mineral products in Nigeria in 2021 grew by 39.19% from 64.29 million tons recorded in 2020 to 89.48 million tons in 2021, indicating an improvement in production.

“On state profile analysis, Ogun state recorded the highest production in 2021 with 32.04 million tons, followed by Kogi with 18.40 million tons and Cross River with 11.64 million tons. The least was recorded in Borno with 231 tons. Moreover, limestone, granite, and laterite were the three biggest minerals mined in 2021.

The 4 most mined minerals in Nigeria are granite at 22.3 million tonnes, laterite at 7.3 million tonnes; limestone at 44.7 million tonnes and sand, at 1.6 million tonnes.

Read the full Mineral Production report for 2021 here: https://t.co/2eH5I5uXtQ pic.twitter.com/iJB6xMuiJX — NBS Nigeria (@NBS_Nigeria) August 8, 2022

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that Nigeria’s mineral production in the mining and quarrying sector rose by 17.95% amounting to 64.3 million tons in 2020 from 54.5 million tons in 2019.

The top three states with the biggest share of production in 2020 were Kogi (12.5 million tons), Ogun (12.1 million tons), and Cross River (8.9 million tons). Borno, on the other hand, had the lowest total of 5,060 tons.

In 2020, the most mined minerals were limestone, sand, and granite, while limestone, granite, and laterite were the top three largest minerals in 2019.