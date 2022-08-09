Negative sentiment witnessed on shares of some blue-chip firms quoted on the Nigerian Exchange has resulted in shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc losing about N409 billion in today’s trading.

Checks by Nairametrics showed that the cement firm dropped by 9.06% to N241 per share from N25.45 the previous day.

Further analysis showed Dangote Cement closed the day at N241.00 per share and N4.106 trillion in market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) as against N265.00 per share and N4.515 trillion in market capitalisation the previous day, hence earned a loss of N409 billion or 9.06%.

Consequently, the Nigerian stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings for the sixth consecutive day.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.25% to close at 49,350.71 index points as against 50,489.73 index point the previous day. In the same vein, the overall market Capitalization declined by N614 billion or 2.25% to close at N26.618 trillion as against N27.232 trillion the previous day.

Market breadth closed negative with 16 losers against 12 gainers as Cornerstone Insurance Plc led the losers with 9.33% while NEM Insurance Plc led the few gainers with 10%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,350.71 points

49,350.71 points Previous ASI: 50,489.73 points

50,489.73 points % Day Change: 2.25%

2.25% % Y-t-D: 16.78%

16.78% Market Cap (N): 26.618 trillion

26.618 trillion Volume: 140.610

140.610 Value (N): 1.600 billion

1.600 billion Deals: 3,895

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEM up +10% to close at N3.74

PRESTIGE up +10% to close at N0.44

ELLA LAKES up +9.78% to close at N3.93

MULTIVERSE +9.57% to close at N2.06

IKEJA HOTEL-+9.28 to close at N1.06

NGX Top ASI losers

CORNERSTONE down – 9.33% to close at N0.68

DANGOTE CEMENT down – 9.06% to close at N241.00

JAPAUL down – 8.11% to close at N0.34

SOVERIEGN TRUST down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

STANBIC down – 6.45% to close at N29.00

Top 3 by Volume

JAPAUL – 23,280,501

AIICO – 14,848,501

STERLING – 14,301,701

Top 3 by Value

SEPLAT – N441,752,229

MTNN-300,879,202

GTCO- N160,968,657