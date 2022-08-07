The WES evaluation ensures that your academic qualifications from your Nigerian institutions are recognized, If you desire to pursue further education, professional licensure, or employment in the United States or other countries sometimes you may need your certification evaluated.

What WES valuation does is that it determines the U.S. equivalencies of the degrees and certificates obtained in Nigeria.

A WES credit evaluation can assist you in making the best decision if you have completed your education outside of the US or Canada and wish to study or work there. It will inform you of how the US and Canada view your academic credentials. Depending on the sort of education you received, the country where you received it, etc., the list of necessary documents varies in the US and Canada. According to your requirements, you can check the list of necessary documents on the WES website.

Who should do a WES evaluation?

It is mostly advised that students who graduated with a 2nd class lower, third class, HND or OND degrees should have their certifications evaluated by WES.

A WES valuation can also help your chances if you’re applying for scholarships, it’s one of the things that can set you apart. WES supports educational institutions, professional licensing organizations, and businesses. It’s easy and it usually doesn’t require any particular paperwork to work save for your transcripts and maybe your certificates.

Your WES evaluated certification would then be used in your application to the schools that you chose. This assessment will also assist you in identifying the occupations whose educational background you possess if you are seeking employment prospects in these countries.

Among the important documents needed are degree certificates, either provisional or final. Annual Report of Grades. If you possess any of the following degrees, you do not need to send your undergraduate degree documentation:

Master of Philosophy,

Master of Technology,

Master of Education,

Master of Engineering.

You must also submit documentation for your bachelor’s degree if your master’s degree does not fit one of the aforementioned categories. WES credential evaluations aid in quick, trustworthy, and economical judgments about the admission of overseas students.

How to do a WES valuation

To have your academic qualifications verified and assessed, WES can be contacted directly, via their website.

WES also provides free training and resources to assist academic professionals in choosing the best candidates and admissions policies for their schools.

The website is straightforward and after payment, you’re required to send your documents. The documents must be dated and sealed with an official seal that has been stamped or signed across the back flap by the college’s designated authenticity officer.

WES will immediately reject it if the envelope has been opened or if the stamp or signature on the back flap is not present. The Academic Records Request form, which you must include with your transcripts in a sealed envelope, must be signed by the college registrar as well.

Depending on the kind of service the student has requested, WES typically completes the review procedure in 7 business days. The evaluation of WES could take longer if more evidence, investigation, or correspondence is needed. To ensure that your evaluation report is finished on time, it is usually advised to start the process as soon as feasible.