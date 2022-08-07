African Art has arrived. It is the result of a deep appreciation for our artworks and technology, which allows us to democratize the process of owning and connecting to our shared African heritage.

Consider a platform that allows you to co-own strategic assets such as investment grade artworks and other assets that consistently increase in value. It means you can buy low and sell high, or you can hold it for a long time as a store of value.

Consider a platform that allows you to build a portfolio of strategic assets (including investment grade artworks) in fractions you can afford that can be used as loan collateral whenever you need emergency funding.

Consider a platform that allows you to rent works by world-renowned artists and, in the near future, other valuable assets such as wristwatches, luxury bags, fine wines, real estate, and so on.

Consider a platform that allows artists to showcase their work to the world, with the added benefit of limitless potential.

Consider a platform that allows you to exit your investment at any time of day or week due to its active secondary market place that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can increase your returns by using its “buy low, sell high” feature.

ARTSPLIT (https://link.artsplit.com/3sRAhttps://link.artsplit.com/3sRA) enables you to build a portfolio of various dollar-denominated assets. Click the above link to download it, create an account, fund it, and begin bidding. Please provide your feedback privately after you have used it.