A recent report has stated that advertising spending in Africa is increasing with the medium: Television, newspaper, and digital being the biggest driver of this growth. Consequently, as internet penetration continues to increase with the number of internet users, it is expected that there will be more spending and revenue will be generated.

In this regard, PrimeClick Media, a digital advertising agency, says it wants to provide knowledge-based resources in expectation of the continuous growth of digital marketing.

In this interview, Temitayo Oyinyemi, Marketing Director, Primeclick Marketing Agency explains how digital marketing is making an enormous difference in the field of advertising and marketing strategies… Excerpt

What is PrimeClick Media?

PrimeClick Media is a performance-driven digital advertising agency that helps businesses acquire new customers for growth, by using pay-per-click digital advertising to generate quality leads and customers thereby increasing their KPI. We are digital advertising experts from strategy and planning right through to execution and reporting. We are your reliable digital advertising partner and are consistently working to increase your revenue.

What makes you different from other digital marketing platforms?

We are not a platform, we are simply experts in managing the various digital ad platforms available e.g Google ads, Facebook ads, Programmatic advertising e.t.c. Over the years, we have been able to deliver quality results to businesses that have sorted our cutting-edge digital advertising services. We also have a 100% refund policy, if our advertising services do not generate agreed results.

The digital marketing space is growing fast. What are the factors responsible for this and what are the benefits?

Currently, the world is connecting online, and more and more organizations are trying to have an online presence. Digital Marketing has truly made an enormous difference in the field of advertising and marketing strategies. Digital marketing is highly effective, financially feasible, and broader. It uses more powerful techniques to groom the business and efficiently boosts the present scale to peak levels that touch every customer personally. I can say that it adds more customization and personalization to the customers, and that’s a win-win game. It also widens the job opportunities. The digital marketing industry has shown enormous growth and revenue that transforms the world in real-time.

How would you differentiate between digital and affiliate marketing?

Digital marketing is a broad term that refers to many strategies used to sell and advertise products on numerous digital platforms. Digital marketing is the umbrella term for all kinds of online marketing practices. It has several different components including affiliate marketing. Digital marketing is not just about selling a product or service. It deploys various tactics (free and paid) across all digital channels (brand website ranking, social media, email, etc) to grow a brand by resolving genuine queries of customers. Affiliate marketing is a specific type of online marketing in which the marketer is only compensated based on a pre-agreed percentage of revenue of the product/service sold as a result of marketing activities. Affiliate marketing is a specific form of promotional service, where the more customers to draw, the more profit you earn.

What are the challenges of the digital marketing business?

​Digital marketing is a function that continues to innovate, with emerging trends year in and year out. Like other businesses, it comes with several challenges and they include but are not limited to the following: Privacy-driven by consumers which reduces the impact of targeted advertising, fraudulent clicks from Bots and bad actors, and consumers’ lack of trust in completing purchases online.

How have you been able to live through these challenges?

Reaching the right audience at the right time with relevant content is still a huge challenge for most brands, as the sheer number of digital tools and tactics out there on the market can make digital campaigns extremely complicated. These challenges can be dealt with by being innovative and open to change. Once we try to evolve as much as possible, managing our businesses will be easy.

As a digital marketing person, what do you perceive as ‘the ease of doing business’ in Nigeria?

As a digital marketing expert, what I perceive as ease of doing business is simply having a good economy where making payments for adverts will be without hassle, power is constant, and security is guaranteed.

From a digital marketing perspective, what can be done to hasten growth in sectors that are slow to respond?

I think these organizations should embrace the digital way of running a business and also employ more young people as there is an immense potential of the internet for growing the African economy and digital marketing will be a key driver in the explosive growth of small and middle scale businesses in Africa.

For those looking to get the opportunity in digital marketing, what’s the way to go?

A good way to start is by taking free online courses, getting certifications from Google Digital Academy, practising with Demo accounts, and then joining an agency or a brand to get hands-on experience.