The management of Access Bank Plc revealed that the bank has embarked on a business conversation with its customers, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), with a view to support and promote their business engagement through sharing of different business promotions and protection bundles the bank offers.

This was disclosed by the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, North, Mr Victor Etuokwu, during the Access Bank cocktails and business conversations held in Kano.

According to him, the bank has found it very important to engage and interact with its customers to effectively support its customers, especially the SMEs, to achieve success in their businesses.

Similarly, in her remarks, Group Head, Emerging Businesses unit of the bank Mrs Ayodele Olojede, stated that the bank has developed enough business protection and promotion bundles that will allow for easy ways to grow any SMEs and other businesses, adding that there are bundles that allow businesses to access loans of up to N10 million without any collateral.

She further explained that the bank has also introduced an affordable and accessible insurance scheme against different disasters that may affect any business establishment.

However, the North-west regional Sales Director of the bank, Aminu Inuwa, stated that it is apparent that 90% of the world’s economy is being controlled by SMEs as the backbones of such economies hence the bank’s commitment to support and promote SMEs activities with different varieties of loans that will enable them to grow in their businesses.