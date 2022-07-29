Megamillionsnaija Lotteries brings you the biggest lotteries ion the world.

One Nigerian could walk home with over $1Billion in the US Megamillions Jackpot draws today, Friday, 29th July 2022.

The last draw held last Tuesday produced no winners and this has grown the jackpot price to $1,02BILLION. This is over 500 BILLION NAIRA!

Nigerians are lucky people and have several shown our indomitable and never-say-die spirit in various spheres of life. This opportunity could be yours to grab as these international lotteries can now be played here in Nigeria, with our local currency, Naira, in the comfort of our homes.

The days of traveling overseas to be part of these life-changing lotteries are over. Megamillionsnaija lotteries brings these lotteries to your palm.

Visit www.megamillionnaija.com today, register and play for this US Megamillions draw happening this night and stand a chance of winning or being part of this massive life-changing jackpot.

Megamillions allows you choose 5 numbers from a set of 1 -70 numbers [ in the ticket form] and 1 mega number from 1 -25 set of numbers [ in the jackpot form].

Register today and if you are already a subscriber, fund your account and select Mega Million lottery to play.

Here is how you could play and win the $1 billion jackpot playing online from Nigeria:

Sign up at megamillionsnaija.com. Select single play Megamillons lottery Select numbers Click proceed Review your order Choose payment method and click pay

You can either play the single ticket or group tickets to be part of this.

You will receive an email confirmation of your ticket.

One Billion Dollars is not a JOKE!

This is for persons aged 18+ only. One should play responsibly. For more information, you can visit www.megamillionsnaija.com.

